Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Capitals – 1/8/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (18-12-9) at CAPITALS (26-10-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Max Sasson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

Pettersson will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Canucks optional morning skate Wednesday after missing the past five games. … Forbort will also be a game-time decision after taking a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Vancouver assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning Wednesday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Miroshnichenko is in for Vrana, a forward. … McIlrath, a defenseman, did not take part in the morning skate because of illness. … Milano, a forward, participated in drills in a non-contact jersey; he has been out since Nov. 6.

