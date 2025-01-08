Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Capitals – 1/8/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (18-12-9) at CAPITALS (26-10-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Max Sasson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (back spasms), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Status report
Pettersson will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Canucks optional morning skate Wednesday after missing the past five games. … Forbort will also be a game-time decision after taking a hit on the knee in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. … Vancouver assigned defenseman Filip Hronek to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League for conditioning Wednesday.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Ivan Miroshnichenko — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Miroshnichenko is in for Vrana, a forward. … McIlrath, a defenseman, did not take part in the morning skate because of illness. … Milano, a forward, participated in drills in a non-contact jersey; he has been out since Nov. 6.
