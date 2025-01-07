NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Rangers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Chris Johnston of TSN reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs have made no offers to Mitch Marner. Is that surprising, and is it likely to push him toward free agency? Meanwhile, could the Montreal Canadiens sign Jake Evans to a contract extension? Finally, there have been rumors of a link between the two teams but did the New York Rangers offer Mika Zibanejad straight up for J.T. Miller?

Marner to Peek at Free Agency?

While a guest on TSN’s First Up, Chris Johnston explained that ongoing talks with Marner’s reps and the Maple Leafs are taking place. However, the NHL insider suggests it doesn’t sound like any offers have been exchanged, and nothing is imminent on a contract extension. The longer this goes, the more likely it is that Marner will take a peek at free agency, says Johnston. “It’s kind of a process that’s playing out.”

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Johnston added the John Tavares situation is different in that the former captain wants to stay in Toronto and he’s less likely to explore other options. Tavares knows he’ll have to be flexible, and Johnston says that could include signing a deferred contract. That might depend on the length of his next deal and what Tavares is open to.

Could Canadiens Ink Jake Evans to New Deal?

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports writes that the Canadiens and Jake Evans could agree to a long-term contract. While there was talk that Evans might be among the names the Habs could dangle at the trade deadline, they like the player, and the Canadiens are in a playoff spot as of Monday night. Lavoie cited a source close to the situation saying Evans wants to stay in Montreal, and other reports note that unless the Canadiens get a wild trade offer, they don’t intend to move him.

With a rising salary cap, Lavoie noted, “Over three years, if you give Evans $1.5 million more, nobody is going to cry.” It will probably cost more than that, as Evans is a pending UFA coming off a $1.7 million AAV contract.

We mentioned in yesterday’s report that the Canadiens might not be sellers at all, given their current streak of wins.

Zibanejad for Miller Offer Tabled?

According to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, “Earlier this season, the Rangers offered struggling center Mika Zibanejad to Vancouver in return for Miller.” He adds that the Canucks declined.

Yohe adds in his post:

“The Canucks turned down the offer. It’s no secret that the Rangers are very interested in Miller, who was drafted by New York in 2011 and played his first six NHL seasons there.” sources – ‘What I’m hearing about Penguins’ trade options for Rickard Rakell, Marcus Pettersson’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 01/07/2025

It’s an interesting report because it assumes two things. First, the Rangers either felt like Zibanejad would be willing to waive his no-move clause to join the Canucks, or they intended to ask him to. No reports to this date have suggested the Rangers ever got that far. Second, the Rangers believed that this was a fair trade.

Might GM Chris Drury go back to Vancouver with the same offer now that all of this drama has popped up and become so public? The Canucks certainly aren’t going to give Miller away in a trade, but have they lost a little leverage with things getting as ugly as they have in recent weeks?