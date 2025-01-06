Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Sabres – 1/6/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the KeyBack Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (26-10-3) AT SABRES (14-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Connor McMichael — Lars Eller
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals will use the same skaters from their 7-4 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, with the lone change being in goal.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Oilers
- Islanders Should Take Lessons From Blues, Capitals & Golden Knights’ Rebuilds
- Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Capitals – 1/4/25
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Jack Quinn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness)
Status report
Jokiharju will play after being scratched for six games. … Malenstyn, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and is unlikely to play.
Latest for THW: