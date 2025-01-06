Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Sabres – 1/6/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at the KeyBack Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (26-10-3) AT SABRES (14-21-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Taylor Raddysh

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Connor McMichael — Lars Eller

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals will use the same skaters from their 7-4 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, with the lone change being in goal.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Jack Quinn — Sam Lafferty — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Connor Clifton

Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (illness), Beck Malenstyn (illness)

Status report

Jokiharju will play after being scratched for six games. … Malenstyn, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate and is unlikely to play.

Latest for THW: