4 Flames Who Need to Step Up in Connor Zary’s Absence

The Calgary Flames could be without one of their best players for a significant stretch. Though an update has yet to be issued, Connor Zary looked to be in serious pain last night after taking a devastating knee from Anaheim Ducks defenceman Drew Helleson and didn’t return to the game.

This injury could keep Zary out long-term, which would leave a serious hole in the Flames’ lineup. The 22-year-old has been one of the team’s most productive forwards this season, and assuming he is out for a lengthy period, several players, especially the four to be named here, will need to step up in his absence.

Yegor Sharangovich

After earning a five-year, $28.75 million deal thanks to his breakout 2023-24 season, Yegor Sharangovich has been quiet for much of 2024-25. After missing the early portion of the season with an injury, he’s managed just six goals and 11 points through 33 games, and he’s been held without a goal in 14 straight games.

Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sharangovich has the talent to produce at a higher rate, as indicated by last season’s 31-goal output. He’s also been used as a centreman at times, and with Zary out, he may be relied on to play that role again. If the Flames hope to remain in the playoff hunt, they’ll need Sharangovich to be better.

Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrei Kuzmenko’s struggles this season have been well-documented. Kuzmenko might argue that it’s due to limited opportunities, while the coaching staff would say he will get more chances once his play picks up. With Zary out, they may have no choice but to give him more reps.

Kuzmenko was expected to be a big offensive producer for the Flames but has managed just one goal through 31 games. The Zary injury could open up an opportunity for him, and should he get back to producing like he’s proven capable of in the past, it would help ease the burden in a massive way.

Martin Pospisil

Unlike Kuzmenko, Flames fans weren’t expecting Martin Pospisil to lead the way offensively this season. That said, after producing eight goals and 24 points through 63 games as a rookie in 2023-24, many assumed he would continue to chip in. That hasn’t been the case so far.

Pospisil has just two goals and 12 points on the season and has recently been removed from both power-play units. Zary’s absence suggests Pospisil will be placed back on the man advantage, and it will be up to him to determine whether he sticks there. Like Sharangovich, he can play center and could get a look in the middle moving forward.

Jakob Pelletier

Jakob Pelletier has carved out an everyday role in the lineup since he was recalled by the Flames roughly a month ago. The 23-year-old is a tireless worker who is beloved by his teammates. That said, he has another gear to produce offense that he hasn’t yet reached during his time in the NHL.

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pelletier has proven during his lengthy stints in the American Hockey League (AHL) that he is very gifted offensively. He’s been just ok for the Flames, with a goal and five points through 14 games. Getting him to produce like many believe he’s capable would help ease the offensive burden Zary’s absence will create.

Awful Situation for Zary

If Zary is out long-term, it will be a devastating situation for him and the Flames. He’s quickly become one of their most valuable players and has only scratched the surface of his potential. Losing such a young player for a significant period would be tough news for a team that, despite being in the playoff race, is very much in a rebuilding stage right now.