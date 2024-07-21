Oil Kings’ Adam Jecho Fits Well With St. Louis Blues’ Future Plans

The St. Louis Blues are in a weird position heading into the 2024-25 campaign. They have a solid team with decent goaltending and some money available to spend, but they aren’t considered contenders. Some fans around the league have been calling for them to blow the team up and rebuild, but it doesn’t seem like they’re ready to do that just yet. With that being said, the Blues had a strong performance at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft snagging Adam Jiricek in the first round, Colin Ralph and Lukas Fischer in the second round, as well as Ondrej Kos and Adam Jecho in the third round. Jecho, who was selected out of the Western Hockey League (WHL) after a solid season with the Edmonton Oil Kings, could prove to be a steal, as some projections had him going as early as the first round, so the Blues got lucky he fell that far to them.

Jecho joins a team with a strong prospect pool with prospects like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Otto Stenberg in their system, making it look like there is a great future for the Blues. Jecho has a strong offensive side that could bring him to the NHL within two seasons, but he is someone the Blues can afford to be patient with while they wait for him to improve the little things in his game back in the WHL. It is expected he’ll go back to the Oil Kings this season and try to help them find their way back to the playoffs after a tough season saw them miss the postseason yet again.

What Can Jecho Bring to the Blues?

The Blues will be looking to become competitive again this season, even though they’re likely going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. They’re a solid team with some good pieces, but they don’t have the depth and firepower to have anyone confident in their ability to turn it around and make a deep run just yet. Looking to their future though, Jecho could be someone they allow to develop slowly in the WHL and eventually, the American Hockey League (AHL) when he decides to turn pro and join their organization officially.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

Jecho is a tall forward, standing 6-foot-5, 201 pounds, who has been praised for his strength in the offensive zone. Having the opportunity to watch him live last season gave me the chance to see Jecho up close, and there isn’t a lot to pick apart about his game. His offensive tendencies are close to NHL-ready, his skating is smooth for a bigger player, and his defensive IQ is something that only needs a small bit of work before it can be considered ready for the professional level.

Jecho stood out in a big way during his rookie season with the Oil Kings, as he scored 23 goals and added 24 assists for 47 points through 54 games last season. He also played five games representing his home country of Czechia at the U18 World Championship where he scored two goals and added one assist for three points. He will likely be leaned on as the offensive leader this season, but surely the Blues are hoping the Oil Kings can surround him with some solid talent and help him build confidence on a championship-contending roster.

Jecho could fit into the Blues’ lineup as soon as the 2026-27 season if he continues touching up the little things in his game. He has the potential to be a strong middle-six forward who can provide depth and play anywhere in the lineup, and the Blues will be hoping he can continue to improve and potentially find another offensive gear this season. If he can somehow maintain his offensive production while improving his defensive game and cleaning up his neutral zone play, he could get a shot at the professional level sooner than anyone thinks.