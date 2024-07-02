Oil Kings’ Parker Alcos & His Potential Future With the Canucks

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft has now come and gone, and the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) had two players selected. Forward Adam Jecho and defenceman Parker Alcos were drafted, Jecho by the St. Louis Blues in the third round and Alcos by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round. Alcos’ rookie campaign with the Oil Kings was impressive as he immediately stepped into a big role and was able to score one goal and add 14 assists for 15 points through 67 games. His ability to shut down top competition, block shots, and have the confidence to carry the puck into the zone was what caught the eye of many scouts around the NHL, and the Canucks used their sixth-round selection to add him to their prospect pool.

Alcos was selected 189th overall by the Canucks and he will return to the Oil Kings for the upcoming 2024-25 season in hopes of improving his two-way game and increasing his chances of getting a future shot in the Canucks’ lineup. Last season, he quickly elevated his game after starting as a bottom-pairing defender and turned himself into one of the most trusted players on the back end. Praised by many scouts for his mobility, he should be able to take his game to another level based on his skating strength and smoothness with the puck on his stick. As the Oil Kings look to turn their luck around and begin contending this season, Alcos will be a big part of their success, should they have any.

The Canucks are currently in their Stanley Cup window which means they’re trying to contend and make a push for a Stanley Cup. While Alcos won’t be part of any of their plans soon, he could be someone they look to get into the American Hockey League (AHL) within the next few seasons, and potentially into the NHL one day if he can continue elevating his game. He joins a star-studded group of prospects with the Canucks including Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Aatu Raty, and Tom Willander who all hope they can make the jump to professional hockey one day. Alcos is at least three seasons away from becoming a full-time AHL player, but he has plenty of time to develop into what the Canucks hope he can be.

Does Alcos Have a Chance at the NHL One Day?

Despite being a sixth-round draft pick, Alcos still has a chance at making it to the NHL one day. Every draft has players from the later rounds make it into the NHL and some even become superstars. Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Hyman were both drafted in the fifth round of their respective drafts and are currently among the most elite forwards in the NHL. While Alcos may not have the same offensive firepower that those two do, and he doesn’t play on a star-studded team in the WHL, he still stood out and earned the privilege of hearing his name called on draft night. For him, the work is just getting started.

Parker Alcos, Edmonton Oil Kings (Oilers Entertainment Group/LA Media)

Alcos will rejoin the Oil Kings for the 2024-25 season but is hoping for a different result than last season. The Oil Kings missed the playoffs and didn’t have a great season, but they were able to make some upgrades that have fans excited for what’s to come. With Jecho, Alcos, Gavin Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn returning, on top of several new exciting additions to their roster at last season’s trade deadline, it could lead to the Oil Kings seeing the postseason for the first time since 2021-22.

