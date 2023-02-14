Oilers 2022-23 Trade Targets: Max Domi

If the Edmonton Oilers are looking to add some extra grit to their roster without giving up a lot of assets in return, they should look no further than Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi. The team has been connected to him in the past, and he makes sense as a fit for the squad going forward. As potential Stanley Cup contenders, teams are looking to add physicality mixed with skill in their lineup, and Domi can do a bit of both. In this article, the benefits of bringing in a rental player are discussed along with why he should be the Oilers’ target and where he could end up fitting in the lineup down the stretch.

Who Is Max Domi & How Does He Benefit the Oilers?

Domi is a 27-year-old left-shot forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba currently playing for the Blackhawks. He was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes at 12th overall. He is in his eighth season in the NHL, and through 552 games has scored 115 goals and added 234 assists for 349 points which comes out to a 0.63 points per game average. This season with the Blackhawks, he has scored 14 goals and added 21 assists for 35 points through 51 games which ties him for the team lead with Patrick Kane. He has also racked up 58 penalty minutes. He has built a reputation as a power forward similar to his father, Tie Domi.

Domi spent his junior career with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he played four seasons before making the jump to the big leagues and even earned the honor of wearing the “C” during the 2014-15 season. In his four seasons with the Knights, he played 244 games scoring 126 goals and adding 205 assists for 331 points, an average of 1.36 points per game. In his final season, he played alongside a couple of big names in Mitch Marner and Christian Dvorak. Domi hit his career high in points that year with 102 but still came in third in team scoring.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As a player that can play both left-wing and center, Domi could slot into either the third line as a centreman or could work his way onto the second line and play on the left side. Bringing in a guy like him would be beneficial in the sense that the Oilers would become tougher to play against. Domi is known to never back down from a fight as many fans will remember some of his fights in recent years, but his grittiness and willingness to throw the body to win puck battles is something any team needs if they want a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

How Much Will it Cost the Oilers?

Domi signed a one-year contract in the offseason worth $3 million. He shouldn’t cost too much to bring in as a potential rental, so I don’t see the Oilers overpaying for him. I think all the Blackhawks will ask for is a player that can match the money as well as a mid-round draft pick, which the Oilers have.

Realistically, I think the Oilers could acquire Max Domi in exchange for Warren Foegele and a third-round draft pick. It’s not a huge package to give up, and both teams would benefit from this deal. The Blackhawks add to their draft capital while adding a potential long-term depth player while the Oilers get a rental that fits their style of play and complements the middle six going into the playoffs.

Domi may not end up re-signing in Edmonton which could bring his overall trade value down, so if the Oilers only have to give up minimal assets in return, I’d be trying to get this deal done as soon as possible.