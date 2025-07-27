Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Jake Walman

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and now we evaluate the last defenceman remaining in Jake Walman. The Oilers acquired Walman ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional 2026 first-round pick and forward prospect Carl Berglund. This was a great move by general manager Stan Bowman because it solidified their defensive core, while acquiring a player with team control on a great contract. The blueliner has one more year left on his deal with a $3.4 million cap hit, before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next season.

Since joining Edmonton, he has one goal and eight points in 15 regular-season games, averaging 21:26 per game with a plus-5 rating. Before the deal, he had six goals and 32 points in 50 games with a minus-1 rating on a rebuilding Sharks team, averaging 23:11 per game. He’s a legitimate top-four defenceman, and despite shooting left, he can play the right side, making him extremely versatile. The Oilers had a hole on the right side, but that has been filled, and the Oilers’ defence group is set heading into this season, which hasn’t been the case for many years.

Walman Made an Immediate Impact

Walman made an immediate impact in Edmonton, and it carried on throughout the remainder of the season. He made his Oilers debut on March 8 against the Dallas Stars, while making a great first impression with his teammates and among the fan base. He was physical early and laid a massive open ice hit on Mikko Rantanen, which got the crowd buzzing. Furthermore, he also made an incredible flip pass on Zach Hyman’s tape for a breakaway goal, and his first point as an Oiler. He finished his debut with an assist, three shots, three blocked shots, and two hits, with a plus-3 rating, in 24:40 of ice time. His ice time was second on the team, only behind Darnell Nurse’s 27:58.

His debut was everything you could’ve asked for, and he kept that momentum going. He’s a shot-blocking machine, recording 34 blocks in his 15 games since the trade, including another 111 in 50 games before the trade. He has had over 120 blocks in each of the last three seasons, so that’s no surprise. The 29-year-old continued his shot-blocking excellence in the playoffs, recording another 66 blocks in 22 games. He has fit right into this Oilers squad, and they have finally found the defenceman they were seeking.

Walman’s Overall Grade

While he only played 15 games with Edmonton during the regular season, he solidified that defence core and made them extremely deep. Walman is a two-way defender with speed, and he’s a good puck mover, which the organization covets. He can transport the puck quickly and efficiently to the skilled forwards, which we saw upon his arrival. He’s also an underrated defender because he gets into the shooting lanes and is positionally sound. With that said, he gets a B+ for his regular season. His inclusion was just what the doctor ordered, and it’s exciting to see what he can do with a full season in Edmonton, while also in a contract year.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder had a memorable playoff run. He recorded two goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games, with a plus-9 rating, averaging 20:10 per game. The Toronto, Ontario native was one of their best players during the Stanley Cup Final. He recorded four points in those six games, including a massive goal in Game 4, which gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead with under seven minutes remaining, after trailing 3-0 early in the contest. He was a solid postseason contributor at both ends of the ice. Therefore, he gets an A- for his playoff performance. He fills a crucial role for this team and plays important minutes.

Overall, he gets an A-. He was one of the best trade deadline acquisitions in the NHL, and an underrated one at that, considering his contract and what the Oilers had to give up. He’s a perfect fit, and hopefully, the organization will ink him to a contract extension before the season starts. The longer they wait, the more his value will increase, especially if he gets off to a good start.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Walman for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason. There’s only one player left to grade, and we all know who that is.