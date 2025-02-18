Oilers Among Teams Interested in Islanders’ Pageau, Pundit Claims

The New York Islanders are in an odd position as the 2025 Trade Deadline approaches. They have players they could move for future assets in hopes of contending next season, but they haven’t seemed very active on the trade market recently. They currently sit well outside of a playoff spot at 6th in the Metropolitan Division, and it doesn’t seem very likely that they’ll be able to squeak into the postseason. However, recently, one of their forwards has been connected to two Pacific Division teams who may have interest in acquiring him, according to a trusted pundit at The Hockey News.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who is 32 years old, has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists for 27 points this season through 52 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 155 goals and added 196 assists for 351 points through 770 games which comes out to a 0.46 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a solid depth player who can produce well offensively in a lesser role on a third or fourth line and has solid defensive play. He is extended through the 2025-26 season with a $5 million cap hit.

According to Stefen Rosner, who has been considered a trusted pundit with connections in the Islanders’ organization, the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are among the teams interested in acquiring Pageau. At the time of this article, the Oilers and Golden Knights are tied for the lead in the Pacific Division with 72 points, but the Oilers have one less game played. Both teams could make a deal work with the Islanders considering their cap relief from injuries they’re both dealing with, but with an extra year on Pageau’s deal, both teams may consider moving money out so that they can afford him for next season as well, if the Islanders aren’t interested in retaining salary.

Oilers Don’t Need Pageau as Much as Golden Knights

The Oilers don’t need Pageau as much as the Golden Knights do, considering the Golden Knights’ forward depth might be their biggest issue heading into the playoffs, they would benefit more from adding the veteran forward and would welcome him to their bottom six. The other thing to consider is the Golden Knights may have more money to play with than the Oilers at the trade deadline with injuries to Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, they can dip into some extra cap relief and make a deal work. The Oilers would be able to make a deal work as well, but their forward depth is much stronger and they shouldn’t be as aggressive.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pageau might be a bit stronger of a player than some of the Oilers’ depth forwards, but he isn’t as cost-effective. Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, and Jeff Skinner come in at a combined cap hit just slightly over what Pageau gets paid and provide valuable depth without having to overspend. Other than Skinner, the other forwards mentioned proved themselves as solid assets on a playoff team, and should be able to help them make another deep run.

With that being said, the Oilers should avoid trying to acquire Pageau. If they want to add an extra forward to have as an option, there will be more cost-effective alternatives available. They don’t need to spend money and assets on a player who they may be forced to trade again when they’re fully healthy because of their cap situation heading into the 2025-26 season, so they should steer clear.

