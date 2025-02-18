Checking in on Anaheim Ducks’ 2024 Draft Picks

It’s no secret that the Anaheim Ducks have a deep pool of superb prospects after finding themselves at the bottom of the league standings for multiple years. From a 72-point (and counting!) season for Beckett Sennecke to multiple World Junior Championship appearances, the young Ducks have been proving themselves time and time again.

While the professional team’s NHL performance has been disappointing, fans have been excited by the recent level of talent drafted for the team and are looking forward to Anaheim’s future. Let’s take a look at the Ducks’ recent draft picks and their successes this season.

Beckett Sennecke

Sennecke was drafted third overall by the Ducks in 2024, much to his surprise. He is currently a prolific right winger for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and has been having a standout season with the team. In 43 games for the Generals, he has notched an astounding 72 points. His ability to steal and maintain control of the puck, set up plays, and skate with intense speed and agility have made him a huge factor in the team’s success this season and has made him the Generals’ top performer. With some of the Ducks’ younger forwards (Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, etc.) underperforming lately, Sennecke will be a welcome addition to the ice in the near future.

Stian Solberg

Stian Solberg was also selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 23rd overall. The defenseman has been playing for both the Norwegian national team and the Swedish Hockey League’s Farjestad BK. While his overall numbers are not mind-blowing in the way Sennecke’s are (17 points across both teams), his strength lies in his physicality and menacing nature on the ice.

Stian Solberg, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Elite Prospects describes Solberg as having a “mean streak”, noting that he does not repel opponents like some defensemen, but rather invites them closer to press his stick into their back or deliver a heavy hip-check. “He inflicts pain every chance he gets, immobilizes opponents, and knocks them away from the front of the net,” Elite Prospects noted. When he joins the Ducks, he will fit right in with the play style of other Anaheim blueliners, such as Radko Gudas and Jackson LaCombe.

Lucas Pettersson

Lucas Pettersson, Anaheim’s third 2024 Draft pick, has been playing center for various Swedish hockey teams this season, including MoDo Hockey, Ostersunds IK, and the Swedish national team. Across his 61 games this season, he has notched 30 points and has been compared to William Karlsson at the same age. He is a two-way center that has brought elite hockey sense and skating ability to his teams this season. The Ducks saw his potential and will benefit from his powerful wrister and ability to make tricky plays in crunch time.

Lucas Pettersson, the newest Ducks prospect, is a toolsy two-way centre with high-end skating ability and budding dual-threat skill. There's defensive potential, too.



Highlights: pic.twitter.com/FhF1TTmfXj — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 29, 2024

Tarin Smith

The Ducks’ third-round pick in 2024 was defenseman Tarin Smith, who is currently playing in the Western Hockey League for the Everett Silvertips. He has proven himself to be the epitome of an offensive defenseman, tallying 48 points in 50 games (14 goals, 34 assists). He is extremely agile, changing direction quickly and faking shots to trick opponents and set up a scoring play. On the blue line, he moves quickly and is not afraid to use his physicality to stop opponents before they can even begin to build momentum. Anaheim’s current blue line does not tend to be offensive, so Smith will be a welcome addition in a few years time.

Maxim Masse

Canadian right winger Maxim Masse was also drafted in the third round. This season, he has had a stellar run with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens. He has averaged over a point-per-game (39 points in 33 games), with 20 of his points coming from goals, and sits comfortably in the top five forwards on the Sangueneens. While his skating still needs development, he has a powerful shot and an ability to steal the puck and find the back of the net – a skill the Ducks are in desperate need of.

Ethan Procyszyn

Canadian center Ethan Procyszyn was drafted to Anaheim in the third round of the 2024 Draft. He stands at 6-foot-2 and has room to grow, so size is one of his biggest advantages. He is playing with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion this season and is averaging nearly a point per game – 28 goals and 20 assists across 49 games. He stands out as a forward for his defensive abilities: hitting with purpose, blocking lanes, and disrupting opponents. Furthermore, he is a power play specialist – a skill the Ducks so desperately need.

ETHAN PROCYSZYN ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/sapKkgGRgw — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) December 13, 2024

Alexandre Blais

Though he is undersized and not quite ready for the big leagues, the Ducks saw incredible potential in forward Alexandre Blais and drafted him 100th overall. He has been having a standout season with the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic, notching an astounding 61 points in 49 games. He plays fast, defensively, and precise. He has acquired 42 assists on his stat sheet this season, making him a clear and reliable playmaker for any team he plays with. After some continued development, possibly with the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, Blais will be a valuable middle-six forward for Anaheim.

Austin Burnevik

Drafted in the sixth round, Austin Burnevik is a right winger who plays for St. Cloud State. Remarkably, he scored 40 goals during his 2023-24 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) – something few USHL players have done. This season with St. Cloud, he has totaled 22 points in 27 games. Unlike Blais, he is a sizable 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds – far from undersized. He has a keen ability to spot a play before it happens and sets up the puck time after time. Burnevik joined the United States National Team in their recent World Junior Championship gold medal win. The 20-year-old could join the Ducks at any time and will be a stellar player at the professional level.

Austin Burnevik nets his 10th goal of the season with his 5th power play tally! 🚨#GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/pqYZ3h064n — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) January 25, 2025

Darels Uljanskis

The final player drafted by the Ducks in 2024 is Darels Uljanskis, a Latvian defenseman. Similar to the other prospects on this list, he is having a remarkable season with Sweden’s AIK J20 – 27 points in 36 games. He also represented his home country in this year’s World Junior Championship. He a two-way defenseman who uses space wisely and sprinkles in tricky plays to open up lanes and remain a reliable playmaker. Alongside Anaheim’s current and future power forwards, he will be an important asset for the team.

Needless to say, the future of the Ducks is bright. If Sennecke, Solberg, and others can continue their current on-ice trajectories and success, they will create a new Ducks core that is physical, offensive, playmaking, and highly skilled.