Oilers Connection to Blues’ Brayden Schenn Makes Zero Sense

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final this season and this time around, win their first championship since 1990. They came up short last season losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers, and hope with some of the moves they’ve made this season, they can make it over the hump and bring a Stanley Cup back to Canada.

They underwent some changes in the offseason losing some strong players including Warren Foegele and Dylan Holloway, but did their best to replace them and seem to think they have a strong enough roster to make a deep playoff run again this season. Recently, they were connected to a veteran forward who might be available from the St. Louis Blues, and it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.

The #RumorBoyz are hearing rumblings that Edmonton and Vegas are on Brayden Schenn watch

Brayden Schenn, who is 33 years old, is the current captain of the Blues. He has scored 11 goals and added 21 assists for 32 points through 56 games this season. Throughout his career split between the Blues, Los Angeles Kings, and Philadelphia Flyers, he has scored 271 goals and added 396 assists for 667 points through 996 games which comes out to a 0.67 points-per-game average.

The Oilers being connected to Schenn simply doesn’t make sense. They already have strong forward depth and shouldn’t look to overspend on an aging player who doesn’t fit anywhere in their lineup. He is still a solid forward who can provide value to any team that tries to acquire him before the 2025 Trade Deadline, but other teams are stronger fits for the Blues captain, and the Oilers should avoid targeting him if there is any real smoke behind potential interest.

What Other Teams Could Have Interest?

The Vegas Golden Knights make a ton of sense for Schenn considering they need to fill out their forward depth if they hope to make a deep playoff run, and they will have some money to spend heading toward the 2025 Trade Deadline with some extra space due to players being placed on long-term injured reserve. They have the assets to make a deal work, and he would fit right into their scheme in their middle-six. Elliotte Friedman has mentioned previously that the Golden Knights make sense, so there is some smoke there.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues

There are a few other teams that could look to bring him in but might have to move some things around to make the money work. The Toronto Maple Leafs seem like a great fit, and so do the Boston Bruins or Florida Panthers, but none of those teams have shown any interest in acquiring him yet. Either way, it seems like the Blues are thinking about moving on from him at the upcoming trade deadline.

If the Blues do end up making him available, the Oilers should avoid him at all costs. He is a proven winner, but he doesn’t fit what they need right now. The Oilers need to focus on bringing in a defensive defender and then they can focus on filling out the rest of their depth chart. They could gauge the goaltending market, but Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have been strong as a tandem and should be strong enough to take into the postseason. They could look to add a bottom-six forward, but they should be eyeing an affordable option, rather than overspending on someone like Schenn.

