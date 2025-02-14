Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Dubas, Babcock & Lorentz

With the Toronto Maple Leafs on a break for the next eight days during the 4 Nations Face-Off, it feels like the perfect time to dive into a mix of eclectic topics and insights surrounding the team. In this edition, I’ll report how Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are faring with their respective teams at the tournament.

From there, I’ll revisit one of the most curious relationships in recent Maple Leafs history: the dynamic between young general manager Kyle Dubas and the longtime Stanley Cup-winning coach, Mike Babcock, whose time in Toronto was marked by tension and contrasting visions. Finally, I’ll highlight one of the unsung heroes of this season, a player who does not rack up accolades but has been the perfect fit as a fourth-liner—Steven Lorentz.

Item One: Matthews and Marner Shine at the 4 Nations Face-Off

At the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal, Matthews and Marner have already made their mark by showing their talents in the international tournament. Last night, Matthews looked strong throughout the game. He put up an assist in Team USA’s big 6-1 win over Finland. He almost scored, with yet another shot off the crossbar early.

His linemates for most of the night were Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. The two physical brothers generated most of the action on the score sheet, but Matthews’ contribution helped the line maintain the flow of play. Matthews will play against Marner, his long-time buddy and teammate, when Team USA faces Team Canada next.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

On Wednesday night, Marner became Team Canada’s hero when he scored the game-winner in OT to seal a 4-3 win over Sweden. Marner’s skating partners were Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon (what a line). While he wasn’t as noticeable early in the game, he came through when it mattered the most with his overtime goal. He also earned some rare admiration from the Montreal crowd for a player they typically despise in his rival Maple Leafs uniform.

Item Two: Dubas and Babcock: A Friction-Filled Relationship

During Kyle Dubas ‘ early tenure as general manager (GM), one of the most curious and complex dynamics within the Maple Leafs’ organization was his relationship with his head coach, Mike Babcock. Both men rose through hockey ranks in far different ways, and that might have caused some of the tension that often marked their working relationship. Looking back, it’s interesting that the two kept their differences under wrap for so long – they were that different.

In his early years as a GM, Dubas was known for his slick, data-driven approach and focus on skill and offensive talent. Meanwhile, Babcock was hired as a seasoned and successful coach. He was confident because of his success. He favoured a more traditional, balanced approach to the game, which emphasized physicality, structure, and well-rounded players. Dubas’ emphasis on a fast, skill-based game clashed with Babcock’s more conservative style. These contrasting visions were bound to cause friction eventually, but Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan threw them together anyway.

The relationship between the two had to have been volatile. Ultimately, both individuals proved to be strong-willed and stubborn in their own right. For all his intellect and strategy, Dubas admitted that his clashes with Babcock weren’t solely due to the coach’s personality. Dubas carried with him and pushed some unyielding beliefs about the team’s needs. Their disconnect wasn’t just about hockey philosophy. Each also reflected two powerful personalities committed to their vision of success. As time passed, this fundamental disconnect strained their relationship, and it became clear that their differences impacted the team’s ability to move forward cohesively.

The tension became insurmountable despite both men’s success in their separate jobs. Finally, when the team struggled to break through in the postseason, and the 2019-20 season started slowly, the growing rift between GM and coach led to Babcock’s dismissal. In a move defining his era as GM, Dubas hired his longtime friend and partner, Sheldon Keefe, as head coach. Keefe’s vision aligned more closely with Dubas’ focus on speed and skill. Under Keefe’s coaching, the team took shape in a way that better matched the GM’s plan.

Item Three: Steven Lorentz: The Perfect Fourth Liner

Steven Lorentz’s journey with the Maple Leafs has been a perfect example of what a fourth-line player should be. Signed in the offseason to a professional tryout offer (PTO), Lorentz found his role as a reliable fourth-line forward. In that role, he brings physicality and defence to the team. While his offensive numbers might not be huge, he gives the team exactly what it needs. That’s energy, hard work in the dirty areas of the ice, and the ability to play a structured, reliable game. He’s added a few assists and the occasional goal, but his relentless forechecking and ability to halt the opposition’s offence make him invaluable.

Lorentz has played a crucial role for the team. His style centers around physicality, and he’s registered 133 hits so far on the season. He also has put up some strong defensive metrics. He’s had a few scoring droughts, including a stretch of 23 games without a goal. But his contributions are not measured in goals but rather in the pressure he creates in the corners, his willingness to block shots, and his skill in wearing down opposing defences. Lorentz is a player who quietly adds to the success of the Maple Leafs, especially when the game needs someone to engage physically.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

One of the Maple Leafs’ most significant improvements this season has been the steady play of its fourth line, with Lorentz leading the way. A fourth-liner should be physical, defensively responsible, and committed to team success. Alongside him, David Kämpf, though a bit pricey for a fourth-line center, has been doing a strong job in his defensive role.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fourth-liners like Lorentz and Kämpf are critical to the team’s success. Their ability to grind, play smart, and help protect leads makes them essential to the Maple Leafs’ overall balance this season. It’s been one of the team’s biggest improvements.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]