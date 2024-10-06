Oilers’ Current Options Better Than Available Maple Leafs’ D-Man

With reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be open to moving defenseman Timothy Liljegren, the question about where he might be a better fit is an intriguing one. As the Maple Leafs realize he might not be part of their future, the Edmonton Oilers might be learning they have a hole on the right side of their defense. Is Liljegren the kind of player that could fill that hole?

At just 24 years old and with a cap hit of $3 million for the next two seasons, Liljegren could provide youth, experience, and potential upside. But would he be a better option than what the Oilers currently have in Ty Emberson, Josh Brown, Troy Stecher, or Travis Dermott?

The answer is probably no.

Liljegren’s Upside vs. Current Oilers’ Options

A first-round pick in 2017, Liljegren has shown flashes of being a solid NHL defenseman. However, he’s struggled to solidify his spot on the Leafs’ blue line. He’s sliding down their depth chart as camp and preseason rolls along and even with Jake McCabe out due to injury, Liljegren sits behind Conor Timmins and Philippe Myers on the depth chart.

According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Leafs were considering trading Liljegren in the offseason before ultimately re-signing him. It sounds like they might consider trading him again.

For the Oilers, with several No. 6 blueliners vying for a spot at the No. 4 position, adding a young right-shot defenseman with NHL experience could be appealing. Emberson, Brown, Stecher, and Travis Dermott (if he’s signed off of his PTO) each want a bigger role with the Oilers and it’s not clear if any of them can handle it. They bring different skills to their game but do Liljegren’s strengths and potential upside outweigh what Edmonton currently has?

The Oilers Options Might Be Better

There’s no arguing that the Oilers aren’t sure who is going to take that No. 4 spot on their blue line alongside Darnell Nurse. It’s possible the team doesn’t have that person in-house and before the NHL Trade Deadline, GM Stan Bowman might feel the need to upgrade.

For now, here’s what the Oilers have to choose from.

Ty Emberson: Underrated Offense With Strong Underlying Numbers

Ty Emberson, recently acquired by the Oilers, is being pegged by insiders as a possible pleasant surprise this season. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli:

“I actually think he has way more offense to provide. I wouldn’t even classify him as a defensive defenseman. This is someone that could probably pile up points in a pinch and at even strength, should be able to get a number of pucks on net, which, when you look at his shots on net per 60 would have been third on the Oilers last year among defensemen.”

In limited action last season, Emberson posted strong shot metrics, and his familiarity with head coach Kris Knoblauch’s system from their time together in the AHL means he could catch on quickly. Emberson was solid on a very bad team in San Jose and, while unproven, the hope is that he performs in elevated minutes.

Josh Brown: Physicality and Playoff Experience

Josh Brown brings a physical element that the Oilers sorely need. I asked our own Hunter Crowther for his opinion on Brown and he responded, “Don’t sleep on Josh Brown! Guys like him thrive in tight-checking games and in playoff scenarios. A big body who can clear space and make smart passes to the open forward in his own end? Yes please!”

At 6’5” and 220 lbs, Brown can handle tough matchups and add a layer of protection in front of the Oilers’ net. Brown might not be an everyday Oiler, but compared to Liljegren, who has been criticized for not being “heavy enough” in battles, Brown might be a more reliable fit.

Troy Stecher and Travis Dermott: Versatility and Depth

Troy Stecher and Travis Dermott both offer versatility and NHL experience. Stecher’s high motor and solid positioning make him a dependable third-pairing option, while Dermott is a smooth skater who can move the puck efficiently. Stecher is more affordable than Liljegren, and while Dermott hasn’t been signed yet, he’s likely to be inked to a two-way deal at a very low cap hit.

Liljegren Isn’t a Clear Upgrade, Making Him a No-Go for the Oilers

If the Oilers are looking for a right-shot defenseman who can develop into a top-four role, maybe Liljegren seems like an option at first glance. That said, given his recent struggles and the questions surrounding his ability to take that next step, he might not be the immediate solution Edmonton needs.

Ultimately, Liljegren would only make sense for the Oilers if they see him as a long-term project, but that’s not where the Oilers are in their window to win. So too, Liljegren’s $3 million cap hit potentially tying up valuable cap space means it would be better for the Oilers to invest in their own talent.