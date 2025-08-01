Oilers Don’t Need to Extend Mattias Ekholm Right Now

The Edmonton Oilers are in their Stanley Cup window, but have a lot of roster decisions to make within the next year. They have players in need of new contracts, such as Vasily Podkolzin, Stuart Skinner, Jake Walman, Connor McDavid, and Mattias Ekholm. Podkolzin is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) next offseason, but the rest are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Head coach Kris Knoblauch also requires a new deal.

On Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, he hinted at potential extensions for McDavid, Walman, Podkolzin, Knoblauch, and Ekholm by the end of August. While the first four mentioned are no-brainers and should be re-signed before training camp, the latter shouldn’t, at least not right now.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was acquired by Edmonton ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline, and he was exactly what the blue line was missing. He drastically improved their D core and provided much-needed stability. He was paired with Evan Bouchard from the get-go, which helped the youngster’s development. Ekholm registered nine goals and 33 points, averaging 22:12 last season, and has recorded 25 goals and 92 points in 165 games since the trade.

While he was the perfect addition at the time, it looks like he’s running out of gas, and his time in Edmonton might be limited. Therefore, the organization will benefit from taking a patient approach. It’s important to re-sign certain players before their value increases, but that’s not the case with Ekholm. If anything, his value will decrease. He’s currently making $6.25 million, but that number should go down for his next deal.

Ekholm’s Age & Health Are a Major Concern

While management should prioritize re-signing McDavid and Walman as soon as possible, they should take a wait-and-see approach with Ekholm. The Swedish defenceman battled injuries late last season, which bled into the playoffs. He missed 17 regular-season games and missed another 15 playoff games due to injury. He rejoined the lineup for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final and was limited to seven playoff games, registering one goal and six points. While those numbers are good considering the amount of time he missed, he struggled defensively. He was dealing with a lower-body injury that impacted his mobility. As a result, he couldn’t keep up with the tenacious Florida Panthers’ forecheck in the Stanley Cup Final. He was constantly out of position and lost battles along the boards and in the corners. He was a liability in the defensive zone and lacked the foot speed necessary to defend effectively.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The veteran blueliner was a top-pairing defenceman, but he’s getting older, and the injury bug is catching up to him. He still has a role on the team, but his minutes should be reduced because he’s not the defenceman he once was. Availability is the best ability, and if he can’t stay on the ice, he can’t help the team win, thus diminishing his value.

While he’s a pending UFA in 2026 and is currently eligible for a contract extension in Edmonton, what’s the rush? If the Oilers ink him to an extension, it shouldn’t happen before training camp or during the season. The 35-year-old must demonstrate that he can maintain his health and remain effective throughout the campaign. If he can, the organization should consider bringing him back at the right price and on a short-term deal. However, re-signing him now would be a mistake because if it doesn’t work out, and he isn’t healthy or at his best, they are locked into a bad contract.

Therefore, it’s best to wait and see how he performs this season before committing to the aging defenceman, especially with Bouchard’s massive deal and McDavid’s inevitable extension kicking in. General manager Stan Bowman must be smart with navigating this situation. The last thing they need is another bad contract on the books, even with the salary cap continuing to rise. Hopefully, Ekholm can return to form, but Father Time remains undefeated. The organization is looking to get younger, so if he can’t keep up at this level, he should be replaced.

This is a big season for him, and he has a lot to prove heading into training camp. Should the Oilers re-sign him now, wait until next offseason, or let him test the free agent market? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your offseason content.