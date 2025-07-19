Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Leon Draisaitl

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Connor Brown, and now we turn our attention to superstar forward Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl had a fantastic season, finishing with 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games, despite battling through injuries late in the regular season. He led the Oilers in points and was tied for third in the NHL in that category. He won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goalscorer and was also a Hart Trophy finalist alongside Nikita Kucherov and eventual winner Connor Hellebuyck.

On Wednesday (July 16), he was also named Best NHL Player at the 2025 ESPYS, the annual award show put on by ESPN to celebrate the greatest athletes in sports each year. It’s his first time winning that award, and he became the first German-born player and fourth European player to win that honour. An Oiler has won that award four consecutive years, with Connor McDavid winning it the last three. Draisaitl’s dominant season resulted in more hardware, unfortunately, it wasn’t the trophy he was looking for.

The German superstar continued his incredible seasons in the playoffs, recording 11 goals and 33 points in 22 games, tied with McDavid for the team lead. He was undoubtedly Edmonton’s best player last season, and proved why he got a massive eight-year extension with a $14 million cap hit, starting this season. He’s easily a top-five player in the league, and is finally being paid like one.

Draisaitl Makes Everyone Better

Elite players bring out the best in their teammates, and that’s what Draisaitl does. The organization’s biggest need heading into last offseason was to find wingers to play with him, so management added Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner in free agency. Unfortunately, those signings didn’t work out as expected, and they weren’t mainstays on his wings. Therefore, other players were thrusted into those roles, but they made the most of it. McDavid has legitimate top-six wingers in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on his line, but Draisaitl doesn’t have that luxury.

The 29-year-old spent a lot of the season centring Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen. No offence to them, but they aren’t top-six players. Podkolzin was acquired ahead of the season for a fourth-round pick, and Kapanen was a mid-November waiver claim. They were supposed to be depth pieces, but got elevated roles. They found chemistry with No. 29, and he got the best out of them. Furthermore, they bring intangibles that complement Draisaitl extremely well. Kapanen brings speed, and Podkolzin is a physical and tenacious forechecker who helps retrieve pucks for the German superstar.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Those two wingers don’t have the most skill, but that doesn’t matter when paired with the 2014 third-overall pick. Draisaitl was extremely productive offensively while making his teammates better, and that’s the product of a great leader. As we look toward 2025-26, he will likely get a new linemate in youngster Matt Savoie and will be tasked with mentoring the 21-year-old and elevating his game, like he does with everyone else.

Draisaitl’s Overall Grade

Draisaitl was incredible last season, and easily deserves an A+ for his play in both the regular season and the playoffs. His points speak for itself, but he’s also a clutch playoff performer. He scored four overtime winners in the playoffs, the most in a single season in NHL history.

The only downside to his play was his ineffectiveness in Games 5 and 6 of the Stanley Cup Final; however, nobody played well in those games. While those two games will leave a sour taste in the mouths of Oilers fans, let’s not forget his play throughout the playoffs and his regular-season dominance. He carried this team all season, but he can only do so much. He scored a massive overtime goal to tie the Stanley Cup Final at two, but eventually ran out of gas and didn’t get enough support. That’s also a testament to how good the Florida Panthers are. All in all, he deserves praise for leading this Oilers squad because they would not be in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals without his incredible contributions.

This grade isn’t up for debate. Draisaitl had a phenomenal season and was the Oilers’ best player by a wide margin. Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.