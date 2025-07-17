Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Connor Brown

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Brett Kulak, and now we move on to Connor Brown. Unfortunately, Brown is no longer on the team after inking a four-year contract with the New Jersey Devils in free agency with a $3 million cap hit. He spent two seasons in Edmonton, playing 153 games and recording 42 points.

The 31-year-old had a rough start to his tenure in Edmonton and didn’t score his first goal until his 56th game of the season. He finished that campaign with four goals and 12 points in 71 games. However, he was better in 2024-25, scoring 13 goals and recording 30 points in 82 games, averaging 14:01 of ice time. He also added five goals and nine points in 20 playoff games.

Brown Is Versatile

Brown is a versatile player and can be used in all situations, most notably on the penalty kill. He spent 129:54 on the penalty kill last regular season, only behind Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for most penalty-killing minutes by a forward. He scored a shorthanded goal in the regular season and added an assist with his team down a man. The right-shot winger was an important penalty killer, and that’s what the organization will miss most about his departure. Someone else must step up and fill that void.

Ty Emberson, Brett Kulak, Connor Brown, and Trent Frederic of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game Six of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The veteran forward brought speed and quickness to the lineup. He primarily played on the third line, but could be elevated to the top line alongside Connor McDavid when called upon because of his mobility. His tenacity, work ethic, and strong two-way game allowed him to succeed with any linemate, making him a valuable asset. Additionally, he can play both wings, which adds to his versatility. He will be missed in the Oilers’ locker room, but with a $3 million cap hit, the Oilers weren’t in a place to offer him that, and they made the right decision letting him test the free agent market.

Brown’s Overall Grade

Brown had a decent regular season, but his offensive production regressed during his time in Oil Country, so he gets a C+. He’s a two-time 20-goal scorer, and many believed he would reach those heights in Edmonton, but it didn’t happen. Since his signing, it was thought that he would ride shotgun with the Oilers’ captain, being his teammate in junior, but that never transpired consistently.

He suffered a torn ACL and only played four games during the 2022-23 season before signing with the Oilers. That’s a major injury, and could explain his lack of production, but that doesn’t change the fact that the fan base expected more. Despite that, he found a different role on the team.

The 6-foot, 184-pounder had a solid postseason and provided secondary scoring on top of his penalty-killing prowess. He averaged 15:41 of ice time and did a lot of good things to contribute to the Oilers’ lengthy playoff run. He missed the last two games of the Western Conference Final due to injury, but still had a role despite his absence. The 2012 sixth-round pick is a locker room leader and is well-respected. He delivered a humorous lineup read ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, which got a chuckle from his teammates and lightened the mood before an intense playoff game. Even when he wasn’t playing, he was still involved. Therefore, he gets a B- for his playoff performance both on and off the ice.

The playoffs outweigh the regular season, so Brown deserves a B- for his overall performance last season. He’s a great role player and is vital on the penalty kill. He’s a prototypical third-liner who can contribute offensively and play a defensive, two-way game. His speed allowed for a quick transition game, and his strong forecheck allowed him to win puck battles.

Do you agree with this grade? What would you grade Brown for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.