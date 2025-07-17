5 Must-Watch Maple Leafs Games in 2025-26

The 2025-26 regular-season schedule for the Toronto Maple Leafs was revealed on Wednesday, July 16. The team opens the campaign against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8 at Scotiabank Arena, and finishes against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on April 15. The Maple Leafs have three five-game homestands in October, December, and January, as well as two six-game road trips. However, one of the trips will be shorter due to the NHL break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The club will be busy in January, playing 16 times, and will have the second-most back-to-back games in the league with 15, including four in March.

The 4 Nations Face-Off last season added plenty of intrigue, and that will be ratcheted up further with the Olympics set to take place during the 2025-26 campaign. However, it will jam-pack some months with additional games to make up for a much lighter February. Even though the Olympics will be the main attraction, the Maple Leafs have a handful of contests that should make for riveting television.

Prime Monday Night Hockey Returns (Oct. 13 – Detroit Red Wings)

Prime Video’s streaming service delivered a fresh experience for NHL fans in its inaugural season and received plenty of praise for its production, analysis, and commentators. If fans weren’t syncing up feeds to the radio to listen to Joe Bowen, Prime’s broadcast provided a refreshing change from the usual suspects.

Prime Monday Night Hockey will return with a doubleheader on Canadian Thanksgiving, featuring the Maple Leafs hosting the Detroit Red Wings at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the St. Louis Blues visiting the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hall of Fame Game, Highlighted by Special Guests (Nov. 8 – Boston Bruins)

The annual Hall of Fame Game in Toronto will honour the Class of 2025. Among the inductees will be Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, and Joe Thornton. Mogilny’s enshrinement was a long time coming, finally getting the nod in his 17th year of eligibility. He compiled 473 goals and 1,032 points in 990 career NHL appearances, including 65 tallies and 166 points across 176 outings for the Maple Leafs. Chara played 14 of 24 seasons with the Bruins, collecting 148 goals, 481 points, 1,336 blocks, and 1,809 hits over 1,023 games. Thornton accounted for 169 markers and 454 points in 32 contests with the Bruins before registering five goals and 20 points in 44 matches for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21.

Joe Thornton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The matchup could also see a few former teammates going head-to-head. Brandon Carlo and ex-Toronto prospect Fraser Minton may be in action after being traded for each other at the 2025 trade deadline. However, Carlo’s name has surfaced in trade speculation, while Minton may get additional time in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Bruins signed Alex Steeves, who had 36 goals and 62 points in 59 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last campaign, this summer. He isn’t guaranteed a roster spot either, but might be in the mix to play versus the organization that has overseen his development for the past four seasons.

The Maple Leafs visit the Washington Capitals on Black Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET, following American Thanksgiving. The NHL scheduled 15 games that day, with most of them starting early and only three contests set to take place in the evening. The contest in Washington comes in the middle of a six-game road trip for the Maple Leafs, and it is the club’s second outing as part of three in four nights.

Related: Maple Leafs 2025-26 Roster Projection 2.0: Post Free Agency

It could also be one of the final times that Alex Ovechkin plays against the Maple Leafs. There have been rumours that the 2025-26 campaign might be his last in the NHL. The league’s all-time leader in goals has lit the lamp 45 times in 61 appearances versus Toronto. The Maple Leafs also play against the Capitals on Dec. 18 and April 8.

Battle for the Atlantic Rematch (Dec. 2 – Florida Panthers)

During the previously mentioned road swing, the Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since the two clubs met in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs pushed the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions to seven games. There were some off-performances by both teams in the series, but it was a close matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs and Panthers have been building a rivalry and will likely be among the top teams in the Atlantic Division again in the 2025-26 campaign. However, there will be others in the mix in what is becoming a highly competitive grouping. Florida has many organizations attempting to replicate its roster construction, and Toronto has been no different. It is a copycat league, and the Maple Leafs’ aim to get deeper, tougher to play against, and better in high-pressure situations has been a focus of the offseason.

Marner’s Return to Toronto (Jan. 23 – Vegas Golden Knights)

The Maple Leafs selected Markham, Ontario native Mitch Marner in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He amassed 221 goals and 741 points in 657 regular-season games while adding 13 markers and 63 points in 70 playoff outings. However, he received criticism for not finding another gear and raising his production when games got tighter and more important. He struggled offensively beyond the fourth game of a series. He isn’t alone in that regard, and other members of the core group deserve their fair share of condemnation for their performances in those key moments. However, it was obvious that change needed to occur, and Marner’s expiring contract made him the odd man out of the equation.

Marner and the Golden Knights will host the Maple Leafs on Jan. 15 before his much-anticipated return home just over a week later. He will likely have supporters in the crowd, including plenty of friends and family, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he received an inhospitable reaction from the fans. The playoff disappointments, the blocking of the trade that might have sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes, and contentious contract negotiations have soured numerous individuals on Marner and his camp. Whether you believe he is deserving of the ire or not, he probably knows to expect a hostile environment.

Maple Leafs Set to Enter a New Era

With Marner gone, the Maple Leafs have a big hole to fill in the lineup. The team has been searching for a top-six forward via the trade market, but there are no guarantees that a player of significance will be added to the roster before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Still, it would be beneficial to maintain cap flexibility to help with moves during the season or for spending next summer in what could be a vastly superior free-agent class. In the meantime, the Maple Leafs will have some fresh faces in the lineup, including Matias Maccelli, who will play against his former Utah Mammoth teammates on Nov. 5 and Jan. 13, and Nicolas Roy, who the team obtained from the Golden Knights in the sign-and-trade with Marner. It will be interesting to see how the Maple Leafs do while adjusting on the fly in 2025-26.

Which games do you have circled on your calendar?