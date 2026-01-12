Oilers Face Goalie Dilemma With Jarry About to Return From Injury

On Saturday (Jan. 10), Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that the team expects goaltender Tristan Jarry to play “some time this coming week.” Jarry, who has been sidelined since Dec. 18 with a lower-body injury, took part in Edmonton’s morning skate on Saturday.

That means that over the next few days, the Oilers will face some tough decisions as it relates to their goaltending. While Jarry has been out of action, Edmonton has rolled with Connor Ingram and Calvin Pickard between the pipes, in what has effectively been a competition for the role of Jarry’s backup.

Tristan Jarry, Edmonton Oilers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Although not completely out of the question, the Oilers are unlikely to keep three goalies on their roster. So, if it comes down to Ingram or Pickard, who should stay in Edmonton?

Ingram’s Outlook

Acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 1, Ingram began the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors, and wasn’t even called up to the NHL until Jarry was injured last month.

Ingram has now started six games for the Oilers, and while he hasn’t been spectacular by any means, the 28-year-old played well enough to at least warrant consideration for remaining in Edmonton: After stopping 27 of 30 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, he has a record of 3-2-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (SV%).

Besides a poor outing against the Boston Bruins on New Year’s Eve, when he gave up six goals on 29 shots, Ingram has registered a SV% of .900 or higher and allowed three goals or fewer in all of his other five outings.

Ingram hasn’t stolen any games for the Oilers, but he hasn’t been to blame for any losses, either: when the Oilers score four or more goals in Ingram’s starts, they haven’t lost; When they score three or fewer goals in his starts, they haven’t won.

Essentially, Ingram has provided average goaltending that gives his team a chance, and the final outcome depends on whether Edmonton produces offensively above average.

Pickard’s Outlook

The 33-year-old Pickard has served as Edmonton’s backup the last two seasons, and that was his role again in 2025-26 before Ingram arrived from Bakersfield.

Pickard was one of the best No. 2 netminders in the NHL in 2023-24 and 2024-25, going 34-17-2 with a 2.61 GAA and .903 SV% over those two seasons combined. He went 8-2 over the last two playoffs, as Edmonton made consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, thanks in no small part to his heroics.

This season, Pickard is 5-6-2 with a 3.68 GAA and .871 SV%, stats that rank among the worst in the NHL. Although since Ingram was recalled on Dec. 19, Pickard has won two of four starts while posting a 3.07 GAA and .902 SV%, numbers that are comparable to those of Ingram over the same span.

Pickard has arguably stolen a game or two for the Oilers this season, but has also been the most culpable in a couple defeats. He’s allowed at least four goals in more than half of his appearances (nine of 16), which is simply not good enough.

Waivers May Factor in Oilers’ Decision

Stacked up against each other, albeit with a small sample size, Ingram might have the edge over Pickard. But there’s another massive factor that could influence what Edmonton decides to do with its goalies.

If the Oilers elect to send Pickard to Bakersfield, he will have to clear waivers, and there’s a very good chance another NHL team would claim the veteran netminder. Ingram, however, is waiver-exempt as long as he does not reach 10 cumulative games or 30 days on the roster with the Oilers (this is because Ingram already cleared waivers before being traded from Utah to the Oilers). Ingram’s 30-day grace period ends next Saturday (Jan. 17).

Given that, Edmonton’s most logical move is to send Ingram back to the AHL before the coming weekend. Ingram has had a decent stint with the Oilers, but Pickard has shown over two years that he can fill the backup role. However, if Pickard further struggles, the Oilers know they have someone they can turn to in Ingram.

During his pre-game media availability on Saturday, Knoblauch spoke only briefly on the matter of Ingram and Pickard, saying it was “too soon to say anything,” and that the Oilers will make a decision when Jarry returns.

Edmonton plays three more times before Jan. 17: against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Monday (Jan. 13), on Tuesday (Jan. 14) against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, and at home against the New York Islanders on Thursday (Jan. 15). There’s a chance that a different goalie could start each of those games for the Oilers.