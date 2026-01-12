2026 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

We’re four months into the draft and scouting season and with the World Junior Championship in the books, prospects are continuing to improve their value in the NHL Draft and move up boards, based on their league play and major showcases. However, the top of the draft board isn’t quite set in stone as the race for number one is still up for debate.

Last season, James Hagens was the top prospect heading into the season, but that changed as Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa surpassed him in the rankings. This season, many thought that Gavin McKenna would be the consensus number one pick coming into the season. He was for the most part, as he made the transition to college to challenge himself and improve as a prospect. However, he hasn’t quite popped off as many had hoped for as he hasn’t been as consistent overall and had an average World Junior Championship.

As a result, there’s a new number one in my rankings.

Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg (The Hockey Writers)

There’s still time for McKenna to turn things around, but Frölunda HC winger Ivar Stenberg has been lights out better than McKenna in the first half of their draft year and has earned my top spot. He’s making history and has adjusted much better to a pro-like atmosphere. It’s hard to not take note of what he’s doing and be impressed as an 18-year-old as he continues to elevate and standout no matter where he’s playing. He’s a play driver and catalyst every time he’s on the ice.

There’s a lot more movement in the first round as Caleb Malhotra, Chase Reid, Oliver Suvanto, Ilia Morozov are just a number of players that have impressed me during the first half and have continued to elevate their draft stock.

First Round

1. Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frölunda HC (SHL)

With his performance at the World Junior Championship, Ivar Stenberg definitely has a leg up on McKenna as his pro-ready game and drive took over in big game moments put him in my top spot. His play in the Swedish Hockey League this season, arguably the top senior league outside of the NHL, also proves that. He’s on- pace for one of the best seasons by a draft eligible player in that league and his point production (24 points in 25 games) could best that of the Sedin twins and more. In the tournament, he may not have been as productive as we wanted him to be, but he was noticeable in all aspects of the game. Especially in the semi-finals and gold medal game where he was in on three of the four goals for Sweden.

Sweden forward Ivar Stenberg is all smiles after defeating Czechia in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Stenberg’s confidence and compete level in pursuit of the puck, offensive vision, puck control and protection and ability to push the danger areas so easily. Everything he does is at an NHL-ready level. His vision, processing and instincts allows him to excel in any situation, always thinking one or two steps ahead of the opposition. He’s extremely deceptive with his movements and can shake defenders off with quick pivots when he has the puck. He has a high level of maturity for his age, already having a lot of pro level qualities to his game with his work ethic and the way he processes the game.

2. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

There was some doubt to McKenna’s game as a result of the transition to a tougher league in the NCAA, lack of engagement and play at five-on-five. While he seemed to have quell some of those issues during the WJC tournament as he was one of Canada’s most productive players with 14 points, it still lingered. At times, he looked like the first overall pick that displays that elite playmaking vision, skill and offensive IQ. He even showed the willingness to engage in battles and not shy away from the physical play. At others, he didn’t take control and his engagement was inconsistent. When he’s dictating the pace and in control of the puck, that’s when he’s at his best. However, throughout the season and even at this tournament, it was hit or miss. He has been good this season, but he hasn’t been overwhelmingly great.

3. Keaton Verhoeff, RD, Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA)

The University of North Dakota defender has had a better transition to the NCAA than McKenna as he has four goals and 12 points in 18 games as a freshman. He showed his strengths at the World Junior Championship with his transitional play and puck moving abilities and throughout the season as he’s confident with his offensive abilities. He’s constantly walking the line, cycling in the offensive zone and picks his spots well to join the attack and find the open ice easily for a prime scoring chance as he displays a shooters mindset. While he has some defensive upside, some aspects in his game are raw, especially when it comes to dealing with pressure and can turn the puck over.

4. Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Although he missed a number of games due to a lower-body injury, Tynan Lawrence’s work ethic and dominance on the ice shows. He’s only played in 13 games, but his 10 goals and 17 points can’t be overlooked. He’s a facilitator when it comes to getting shots on goal and creating quality scoring chances for himself or his line mates. He’s got unbelievable skill, a battler’s mindset and competes his tail off as he’s all over the ice zoning in on the puck. He’s just as responsible and impactful defensively, breaking up plays and quickly transitioning the other way. He’s a competitive centre that does it all, as he’s strong positionally, anticipates plays and takes advantage of opponent’s mistakes. He’ll finish with Boston University for the rest of the season and didn’t look out of place in his first game.

5. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Malhotra has been torching the Ontario Hockey League the last two months and there’s no slowing him down. He has quickly found himself fourth overall in OHL scoring with 51 points in 38 games. He has great high-end skill, compete-level, sound and a responsible two-way play as a centre. He’s an elite level playmaker that has great attention to detail on both sides of the puck, deceptiveness, IQ and hands to bait players effortlessly. His head is always up scanning the ice for passing options and has the ability to always find his teammates and connect with them. He has great positional awareness, has lightning quick speed and strong edges and is always finding the open spaces to sneak in past defenders undetected for quality chances on net and quickly strike on the rush.

Caleb Malhotra, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

6. Chase Reid, RD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Reid had an impressive first season with the Soo Greyhounds, posting 40 points in 39 games. He’s about to surpass that as he has 38 in 34 games and his play at the World Juniors shows that he can be a big-time impact player offensively. Reid shows great confidence advancing out of his own zone and leading an attack and jumping up into the rush or cycle. He’s a smooth skater for his 6-foot-2 size and he constantly wants to be the one leading a play and creating opportunities for his team. He’s aggressive on the cycle showing great off-puck awareness to get open in order to get into the shooting lanes and shows great mobility walking the line and evading pressure. He’s smart to pick his spots and while he’s aggressive on the attack, he can play that same way defensively.

7. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The first overall pick in the 2024 OHL draft, Ethan Belchetz continues to showcase his unique blend of size and power with the offensive generation and production teams want in a power forward. He’s a monster in puck battles using his size to his advantage, as the combination of his size and puck protection skills makes him extremely tough to steal the puck off of him. He dominates down low, bullies his way to the middle and in front of the net easily and has quick hands to make moves in tight. His production has dropped off a bit, but he’s tied for second in goals with 25 and has 40 points in 37 games in a strong offensive junior league.

8. Viggo Björck, C/W, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

How Viggo Björck was given a B rating is beyond me as he definitely showed that he’s worth more than that label at the World Juniors. He was a catalyst offensively with nine points in seven games as he was constantly dictating and pushing the pace of play. He’s small in stature at 5-foot-10, but that doesn’t seem to affect him at all as his skating, vision, slick puck control and playmaking makes him a force to be reckoned with. He’s constantly deceptive, dominates the middle of the ice, has the quick foot speed to get around defenders and vision and displays the willingness to engage when hunting down or battling for pucks. He has fallen off in other rankings, but I’m still high in his ability to be a dynamic and productive winger with his smarts and offensive skillset.

Viggo Björck, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

9. Carson Carels, LD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

He didn’t have the best WJC, Carson Carels is an absolute nightmare to go up against. He’s a true competitor and a steady two-way defensive presence. Carels’ physical game, in-your-face style and composure comes alive when defending rushes, stepping up on attackers to disrupt plays or play the body upon entry. He’s strong with his one-on-one coverages, standing up to players and being aggressive to knock them off the puck. He’s quick on the breakouts and can make strong heads up plays in the offensive zone with his playmaking or showing great puck placement on net for a shot or second opportunity. He was one of the top performers at the CHL/ NTDP Prospect Challenge and his draft stock continues to rise.

Related: 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Players to Watch at the WJC

10. Ryan Lin, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Ryan Lin’s decision-making and smarts is what makes him a top-10 player in this draft. His awareness to attack and confidence in transition to lead an attack is impressive, picking his spots wisely to attack and possesses great control handling the puck through the neutral zone and in the offensive zone. He wants to be involved as much as possible, getting puck touches, attacking defenders, creating chances and setting up plays for his teammates. Defensively, he’s rarely out of position and does a good job to take time and space away from attackers. His playmaking is outstanding as his 39 assists has him second in the WHL.

11. Xavier Villeneuve, LD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

He’s undersized at 5-foot-11, 157 pounds, but Xavier Villeneuve is about as dynamic and skilled offensively as any other defender in this draft. He has the awareness to jump into the attack and capitalize on his opportunities and his ability to evade pressure easily while still maintaining possession of the puck continues to impress me. The comparisons to play Lane Hutson with his movement, deceptiveness and puck skills is eerily similar. The reigning Quebec Maritime Junior League Defenseman of the Year is easily a top-10 pick with his skillset alone. Though his height and strength will come into question, even though it doesn’t hinder his play with the puck.

12. Daxon Rudolph, RD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Daxon Rudolph is as calm and composed on the backend as anyone. He’s not explosive, but he’s a smooth skater on the breakout and makes himself known in the offensive zone to setup plays from the blueline. He defends rushes extremely well, showing great patience, great strong gap control and can break up plays with timely stick checks. In one-on-one situations, he’s assertive with his coverage, showing great positional awareness, staying with his assignment and keeps attackers to the outside. He doesn’t give up the middle of the ice easily and is quick to retrieve pucks leading to a quick breakout.

Related: Top 5 CHL Defencemen in the 2026 NHL Draft

13. Malte Gustafsson, LD, HV71 U20 (Nationell)

I continue to be a big fan of Malte Gustafsson’s style of play. He plays a very reliable and effective two-way game, showing both his offensive tendencies with his puck-moving style and his strong, defensive game that proves to be a handful for attackers. He’s extremely agile and smart with the puck, making the safe plays on breakouts and shows great control and skills in the offensive zone. However, it’s his tenacious physical play and intensity on the defensive side that stands out as he provides a strong presence while taking away time and space effectively.

14. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgårdens IF U20 (Nationell)

Marcus Nordmark continues to dominate offensively no matter where he’s at as he’s always going to finding the scoresheet. Nordmark does that on a consistent basis with puck possession game and high-end skillset and makes sure to capitalize on them every time. The goal scoring abilities, passing, compete level and work ethic in battles really made him a valuable player for both club and international play. He’s got great vision with the puck, is driven and will do whatever it takes to win. He has five points in five games at the World Jr. A Challenge and has 25 in 18 games at the U20 level.

15. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, Örebro HK U20 (Nationell)

After a great showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 11 points, Elton Hermansson continues to showcase his goal scoring abilities and shot generation this season. He can easily find the shooting lanes and walk in for a quick wrist shot, wire home a one-timer or can spot seams and passing lanes to connect with his teammates. He attacks intently using the combination of speed and puck-control in high-traffic areas to always get the inside track on defenders. He was once again impactful in the U20 Nationell this season and is being productive in the second-tier league in Sweden with 15 points in 24 games.

16. Adam Novotný, LW/RW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Named a captain for the 2026 OHL Top Prospects Game , Adam Novotný has quickly turned a rather slow start around. The Peterborough Petes don’t have any major offensive threats, but Novotný has been just that as he’s first on goals with 20 and second on the team with 36 points in 31 games. His play on both sides of the puck is evident as he has the smarts, skill and battler’s mindset to boot with his physicality every time he’s on the ice. He’s engaging, constantly slicing through defenders and is a battler for possession. His defensive game has also stood out, showing great anticipation, pressure and details without the puck.

17. Oliver Suvanto, RW, Tappara (Liiga)

He may not be the fastest or the most highly skilled player on the ice, but the attention to detail that Oliver Suvanto shows in his game is impressive. He had two goals in seven games at the WJC, but his work ethic and ability to be a highly responsible two-way centre, that can impact the game in all three zones was noticeable. The way he processes and thinks the game really makes him dangerous as he’s always putting himself in good spots to make a play. He shows great habits with the puck and is always making the smart and effective play in the offensive zone. He’s very mature for his age as he continues to elevate his play at the senior level.

18. Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Although he cooled off a bit after a hot start to the season, Mathis Preston is still a threat whenever he’s on the ice. He’s an absolute speed demon on the ice as he displays great foot speed, agility and deceptive movement. He’s tough to contain as he can get out trouble easily and can blow by defenders seamlessly, as his feet are always moving showing great edges and footwork and lowers his body to get to the inside. He has a strong and swift release with his shot and does a great job to find and attack the middle of the ice. A trade to the Giants should keep him motivated.

Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

19. Alberts Smits, LD, Jukurit (Liiga)

Alberts Smits is a major riser and it’s clear to see why. At 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, Smits is already playing big minutes with Jukurit in the Liiga and continues to elevate his play each game. He shows great confidence and poise on the breakout as he’s a great passer. He’s extremely mobile and does a great job to use a combination of his speed, puck skills and vision with the puck. While he’s showing good upside offensively, he has a sound defensive game as well. Even though he needs to work on knowing when to pick his spots to attack and not be over aggressive in his own end.

20. Juho Piiparinen, RD, Tappara (Liiga)

When you talk about defenders being extremely tough to go up against, Juho Piiparinen fits that description to a tee. No matter who he’s going up against, he’ll shut you down as his defensive reads and positioning is his greatest strength. He shows great gap control and keeps defenders to the outside on the rush. He’s quick to take time and space away effectively and does a great job of not letting attackers get by him. He times his checks and can cut down shooting lanes very well and his puck-moving abilities are underrated.

Related: Juho Piiparinen Should Be on the Canucks Radar at the 2026 NHL Draft

Juho Piiparinen, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander / FIHA)

21. Adam Valentini, C, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)

Adam Valentini rescinding his OHL commitment to play at University of Michigan left a sour taste in the Rangers’ mouth. Although it might have been the right decision for Valentini as he’s been putting up decent numbers as a freshman with 18 points in 22 games. He’s constantly dictating the pace of the game with his speed and high-end skill, showing great patience and timing with his dekes as he attacks defenders head on. While he may seem undersized at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he plays a bigger game, isn’t afraid to battle in the tough areas and uses his speed and edgework to evade pressure.

22. J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

With an absolutely hot start to his draft year, J.P. Hurlbert had seven multi-point games in his first nine games, cementing himself as a first rounder. He’s first in WHL scoring with 63 points in 40 games as the skillset, shot selection and ability to do damage in the open ice is undeniable. When he’s in control and the puck is on his stick, he’s as skilled as they come. However, I do have some concerns about his off-puck play, being a little more passive and not being as involved in the play, waiting for it to come to him. However, that could change as he continues to develop, but the offense is something you can’t ignore.

J.P. Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers (Brian Johnson / Kamloops Blazers)

23. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Sitting fifth in OHL scoring with 50 points in 40 games, Nikita Klepov continues to have a productive rookie campaign. The intensity and determination that Klepov plays with is always noticeable. He displays endless energy and skill, constantly pushing the pace of play and putting defenders on their heels. He can cut through defenders with ease, shows quick movement and executes plays with his timing and strong puck skills in tight spaces. No matter how many players stand in his way, he always finds a way to get around them and create a dangerous scoring chance.

24. Ilia Morozov, F, Miami Univ. (Ohio) (NCAA)

Whenever I see Ilia Morozov play it reminds of the play and rise through the rankings like Vaclav Nestrasil last year, starting off as an unknown and then quickly getting a lot of attention. He’s been producing steadily with 14 points in 22 games, but it’s his impact in all three zones and both sides of the puck that continues to yield great results. He has great speed and a smooth stride in transition and is reliable on zone exits and entries every time. He’s extremely competitive and strong in winning puck battles and on retrievals and protects the puck flawlessly in the offensive zone.

Get to know the name Ilia Morozov



Despite being THE youngest player in the entire NCAA the 6-foot-3 Russia is a Top 6 center for Miami, he plays in all situations, he's scoring at almost a point per game, and he's a best in all three zones



Clips from a recent game (#18 black) pic.twitter.com/xnSuY3KKSH — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) November 29, 2025

25. Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury, but the smarts and skill that he possesses is hard to not have him in the first round. He has 17 points in 23 games played since his return. He has great vision on both sides of the puck, showing his ability to be a reliable centreman and his offensive game gives opponents fits. He plays at such a high pace, showing great deception and creativity with the puck, pulling off quick moves with his dekes to beat and get around defenders one-on-one. He was excellent at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge as the playmaking, defensive and offensive game was impressive.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

26. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Örebro HK U20 (Nationell)

Niklas Aaram-Olsen continues to light up the U20 level as he has 16 goals and 28 points in 20 games this season, including 14 points in his last 10 games. Aaram-Olsen plays with a lot of strength and power to his game. He’s constantly powering through defenders, attacking the middle of the ice off the rush and showing great anticipation to pounce on turnovers and strike quickly in transition. He has a lethal shot and powerful one-timer, making him a goal-scoring threat from far out or even in tight, possessing the skill and control to get there.

27. Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Jack Hextall is one of the smartest playmakers in this class. His offensive IQ and vision instantly stand out, opening lanes to constantly executing plays, finding seams very well and manipulating defenders in the process. He’s a workhorse, showing a great amount of skill in tight and down low and is constantly pressuring players to force them into making mistakes in all three zones. While he’s a playmaker and puck distributor, he has an underrated shot and shows great patience, using defenders as a screen and finds the right time to release a quick wrist shot.

28. Oscar Hemming, F, Boston College (NCAA)

It’s been a complicated three months for Oscar Hemming as there were a number of issues between the Liiga, OHL, BCHL and IIHF. Signing with Boston College gives him an opportunity to catch up and so far, he’s doing fine for a player that missed a lot of time, as he already has two assists in two games played in the NCAA. Hemming plays a heavy game that revolves around his compete and physical play. He’s quick and an agile skater for his size (6-foot-4, 198 pounds) that can power through anyone and difficult to contain. He has great hands in the small spaces on the ice, a strong shot and a motor that doesn’t quit.

29. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

After a dominating rookie campaign and solid sophomore season, Ryan Roobroeck really hasn’t shown that dominating factor in his draft season. While he has been productive with 47 points in 40 games– and he is starting to turn things around, I have concerns with ability to take control and dominate in games like he previously did. When he’s at his best, he can be a big difference maker as a shooting threat. The combination of his size, hands and goal scoring abilities really shines, but the lack of consistency and engagement is noticeable and he didn’t look great during the CHL/ NTDP showcase.

Related: 5 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible OHL Players to Watch For

30. Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Tomas Chrenko was a standout for Slovakia at the WJC as he led the team in scoring with five goals and eight points. He seems to play well no matter what level he’s at be it his own age group or in the Slovak men’s league as he has 19 points in 29 games. Chrenko knows how to expose the open ice very well and attack with conviction. He’s a very dynamic and skilled player, but also is a competitor and plays with a great amount of pace to his game. He’s responsible without the puck, providing decent coverage and when on the attack, he can open things up easily with his playmaking or walk-in for a prime scoring opportunity.

Tomas Chrenko #29 for Nitra, potential first round pick in the NHL 2026 draft putting on a clinic and finishes with a great goal between the legs. pic.twitter.com/ECJ57tyVyH — Simon Johansson (@SimonJScouting) September 29, 2025

31. Alexander Command, C, Örebro HK U20 (Nationell)

If there’s one player that’s flying under the radar, it’s Alexander Command. He’s not a fast skater and he’s not as flashy compared to others, but he’s effective with his playmaking, shot and his attention to detail on the ice. He has 29 points in 20 games in the U20 Nationell and had a great showing at the World Jr. A Challenge with five points in five games. Command’s puck control and passing is strong, working give-and-go plays and opening up seams very well to connect with his line mates. He’s got a decent shot and is always pushing the middle of the ice for those opportunities.

Alexander Command (#2026NHLDraft) is a pretty interesting prospect.



Not overly explosive, but already a strong two-way centre. More of a bottom-six projection, but he's ahead of the curve with his physical details, pushes a connective game, and operates with a higher-end motor. pic.twitter.com/CARGZOuTBf — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) October 4, 2025

32. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

I love Beckham Edwards’ energy and compete as he’s constantly working hard every shift. He always makes his presence felt, hunting down and battling for loose pucks and is constantly engaging on the forecheck and can be a menace in front of the net. He’s a quick skater with great agility and can score from anywhere on the ice with his quick release. He already has an NHL-size going for him as he stands at 6-foot-1 as he uses that to his advantage to shield the puck and drive hard to the middle.

Second Round

33. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

34. Maddox Dagenais, C, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

35. Jaxon Cover, LW, London Knights (OHL)



36. Vladimír Dravecký, LD, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

37. Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

38. Filip Novak, F, HC Sparta Praha U20 (Czechia U20)

39. Tobias Tomik, C/RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

40. Vertti Svensk, LD, Saipa (Liiga)

41. Victor Plante, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

42. Casey Mutryn, F, USA U18 (NTDP)

43. Giorgos Pantelas, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

44. Braidy Wassilyn, C, London Knights (OHL)

45. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMHJL)

46. Oscar Holmertz, C, Linköping HC U20 (Nationell)

47. Mikey Berchild, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

48. Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

49. William Håkansson, LD, Luleå HF U20 (Nationell)

50. Lavr Gashilov, C, Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

51. Adam Nemec, F, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

52. Wyatt Cullen, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

53. Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

54. Blake Zielinski, F, USA U18 (NTDP)

55. Luke Schairer, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

56. Chase Harrington, LW, Spokane Chiefs (OHL)

57. Alexei Vlasov, LW, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

58. Vilho Vanhatalo, LW/RW, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

59. Olivers Murnieks, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

60. Viktor Fyodorov, C, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

61. Markus Ruck, F, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

62. Axel Elofsson, RD, Örebro HK U20 (Nationell)

63. Jean-Christoph Lemieux, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

64. Cole Zurawski, RW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)