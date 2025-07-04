Oilers Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Slow Start to Free Agency

The new league year kicked off at 12 p.m. EST on July 1, and teams got busy signing available players to new deals and adjusting their rosters as needed. However, one team has stayed relatively (and noticeably) quiet since the outset of the new season: the Edmonton Oilers. Despite the apparent calmness of Oilers’ management and the lack of roster moves made so far, the fan base should not hit the panic button just yet.

Now, of course, there are other teams that haven’t made big moves yet. But the Oilers are especially under a microscope because of their shortcomings in the Stanley Cup Final again, as well as Connor McDavid’s contract expiring next summer. Fans want general manager Stan Bowman to surround their prized star with as much talent as possible and create another Cup-contending team. The impatience of Oil Country is expected, but it isn’t necessary just yet. The best could be yet to come.

We Have Seen This Before

The Oilers’ marquee offseason moves of years past didn’t always come in early July. And some important moves didn’t even come until the season was in full swing. The most recent late free agent moves by Edmonton can be traced back to players like John Klingberg and Corey Perry. Both guys were signed midway through the last two seasons and proved to be very valuable assets down the stretch and into the last two playoff runs. Though both guys are gone now, it certainly doesn’t devalue what they did for the team.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman John Klingberg (36) celebrates after he scores a power play goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The patience has paid off for Oilers’ management more times than one would think. A guy like Evander Kane was signed midseason, and then signed to a deal the following summer. He signed his contract on July 12, 2022, a day which is still over a week away. Speaking of skilled forwards, Zach Hyman was stolen off the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs and has been with the Oilers for five seasons now. He signed even later in the month than Kane on July 28, 2021. Management hauled in one of their best forwards after almost a month of him being available. That says a lot about the culture and players Edmonton has.

Among many other signings that came long after the league year started are Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, Brett Kulak, Warren Foegele, and Cody Ceci. There are a lot of others, but those were the ones that stood out that the Oilers held out for.

There’s Lots of Talent Left

Bowman’s patience can still very much pay off in a market with plenty of talent. And not just the free agent market, but the trade side of things as well is a possibility. The Oilers have movable player assets, and there’s no point in holding onto any draft picks either for the next couple years in their contending window, so those can go too.

The UFA list has some solid names, such as Matt Grzelcyk and Jack Roslovic, available, while the RFA list boasts some even brighter names with guys like Gabriel Vilardi, Bowen Byram, Luke Hughes, and many more. It just depends on how much management wants to spend in this area, where they want to improve, and what their outlook for in-season moves is right now.

Jun 3, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman along with Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch are seen during media day in advance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Making a trade is an option as well. The Oilers have been linked to top goalies such as Jeremy Swayman as well as Penguins forward Bryan Rust in recent weeks. A trade is tough as teams know Edmonton may be a bit desperate and want to add a big piece to contend, but that doesn’t make a deal impossible. The talent is out there for the team to get; it’s now about just putting together the right package.

Players Still Want to Come Here

The main reason not to panic? McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are on your team. Two of the best players in the world are in front of your eyes right now, and they are not only the biggest draw for you to come to the arena, but also the main reason players want to sign in Edmonton. Who wouldn’t want to potentially be put on the same line as these two superstars? Just ask Patrick Maroon how it worked out for him, or Hyman, or Perry; I think you get the point.

So even though management is taking their time, they will hopefully find the right players who want to come here and play with some great players. And speaking of management, players also want to play for this organization because they reward hard work and talent. Guys like Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and more have all gotten decent bumps in their pay due to their performance. Players can see that management doesn’t refuse to pay players and let them walk, and they want the same opportunity.

You can definitely tell now how much Edmonton has transformed into a free agent destination recently. Adam Henrique is a good example of wanting to play in Alberta’s capital. He reportedly turned down more money elsewhere last summer to stay with the Oilers. He loved what Edmonton was about. The team’s latest signings of Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar are also a good example of this. Despite both of them being former members of the Calgary Flames, they still chose to come up north to Edmonton. It seems the city and team are a draw for all kinds of players.

Fans must continue to be patient (including me). We may see a big swing from Bowman, we may not. It’s all part of the plan, and we’re just along for the ride.