Oilers Land Adrian Kempe in Suggested Blockbuster With Kings

The Edmonton Oilers have been decent to start the 2025-26 season, but there are still some things they can clean up as they hope to push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990. They have had some issues with consistency between the pipes, have lacked the offensive depth throughout their forward lineup, and have had some early struggles defensively, but they still have the strength to be able to make a deep playoff run once things start to turn around for them.

Related: Oilers News & Rumours: Sorokin, Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman

The Oilers are known for having slow starts in the regular season, and this campaign has been a little different, but they still don’t look like the dominant team that fans have come to expect when the postseason rolls around. With that being said, their division rival might be in a slightly different situation.

The Los Angeles Kings, who seem to always face the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs, made some questionable decisions in the offseason that saw fans begin to worry about their chances of making the playoffs at all. However, they have had a decent start and seem to be rolling after a slow start. There is one storyline that continues to follow them around, though, and it’s the contract situation with superstar forward Adrian Kempe.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kempe, who is 29 years old, is in the final season of a four-year contract that has a $5,500,000 cap hit. There have been some rumblings that he could be looking for an extension worth around $12 million annually, and while that is something the Kings should have no issue doing, the two sides don’t seem to be close to announcing a new deal.

There have also been some pundits who have wondered if the Oilers would have interest in Kempe if he became available either at the 2026 Trade Deadline or if he became an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but there have been no legitimate reports that claim the Oilers will pursue Kempe at any point.

With that being said, it’s interesting to wonder if the Kings would consider making a move if they aren’t close on a new deal with him, rather than losing him for nothing when the season is over. After the Colorado Avalanche opted to trade Mikko Rantanen in a shocking blockbuster when they weren’t close on a new deal, it became obvious that anything can happen in the NHL.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

After his slow start, it would be ideal if the Oilers could trade Darnell Nurse and move on from his massive $9.25 million annual contract, but his no-movement clause makes this close to impossible, so he is off the table despite potential interest from Kings’ general manager Ken Holland, who previously worked for the Oilers.

Another option to make the money work is forward Adam Henrique, who is nearing the end of his career, and while he has played well to start the campaign, his lack of offensive production and inconsistency in the past could encourage the Oilers to want to move him. Again, his trade protection makes that tough to do, but it’s more realistic than moving Nurse.

Assuming Henrique is open to waiving his trade protection, the Kings should have interest. On top of that, they will want future pieces, especially if they are forced to retain money or it comes with an extension attached.

If all of that can be figured out, a trade likely looks like the Oilers acquiring Kempe, with some retention involved to bring his cap hit down, in exchange for Henrique, Beau Akey, Max Berezkin, their 2027 first-round pick, and their 2026 second-round pick.

The Oilers do have money to extend Kempe long-term, which is something they should be aiming for if they’re paying a big price to bring him in. His analytics and ability to provide offensive production in both the regular season and postseason make him one of the most enticing players to watch as the trade deadline approaches, and it helps that he is one of the most underrated players in the entire league.

At this point, there is still a strong belief that Kempe will extend with the Kings, but if they choose to move him, the Oilers having interest makes perfect sense.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.