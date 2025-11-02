John Tavares Has Helped Easton Cowan Find His Place with the Maple Leafs

When Easton Cowan scored his first NHL goal, the Toronto Maple Leafs fans in the crowd rose to cheer. However, it was the reaction on the bench that told the story. John Tavares — the man who set him up — broke into (for him) a rare, wide grin. It wasn’t just another assist for him. It was a moment that brought generations together in the Maple Leafs’ dressing room.

After the game, in the interview below, Cowan didn’t talk about the puck, the crowd, or even his first NHL goal itself. He talked about Tavares. “I love him for it,” Cowan said. “I wouldn’t be here without him.” That kind of gratitude stands out in today’s game — not just because it’s genuine, but because it says something about who both players are.

Tavares Was Exuberant for His Young Teammate Cowan

Tavares has built his career on habits, not headlines. He’s steady, serious, and probably the most detail-oriented player in the room. That’s what makes him easy to overlook. At the same time, it’s also what makes him valuable to someone like Cowan.

You can imagine the 19-year-old rookie watching Tavares in practice. It’s the way the one-day Hall of Fame Tavares works seriously on the smallest of details that have become part of the redundant drills. It’s the way Tavares studies video and carries himself day to day. One has to wonder if Cowan doesn’t just see a former captain. Does he envision a blueprint for his own career?

When Cowan said, “I’m just gonna stick with it,” after that game, you could hear the influence. It’s the exact phrase Tavares has used a hundred times. That’s how good mentorship works. For Tavares, it’s seldom been through speeches. Instead, the elder statesman has led by quiet imitation.

Has Tavares Become a New Kind of Leader with the Maple Leafs?

And maybe this is how a new kind of leadership grows in Toronto. For years, the Maple Leafs’ story has been about the team’s stars learning to win. Now it’s starting to sound like veterans learning to give back. Tavares no longer wears the ‘C’. However, he’s clearly still leading — just from a slightly different place.

There’s something so fitting about Cowan’s appreciation. The kid from Mount Brydges grew up watching this team. Now he’s scoring his first goal off a pass from one of the players who has helped define this generation of Maple Leafs hockey. In many ways, it’s a full-circle moment. For a young guy just starting to find his way in the lineup, it speaks to how hockey, at its best, is about shared effort and continuity, not just stats.

Cowan Is an Interesting Player, a Blend of Humility and Drive

Cowan’s got that blend of humility and hunger that coaches love. From the outside looking in, Cowan always seems to work hard. He doesn’t take shortcuts, and he doesn’t act like he’s arrived. Those are Tavares’ qualities. And if you’re trying to build a better team culture, that’s the kind of inheritance you want your rookies to pick up.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs

By the end of the interview, Cowan was laughing about Wi-Fi on the team plane and checking out the Blue Jays World Series score. He’s still a kid, soaking in everything. But what stood out the most in this one interview was his gratitude. He also seems to recognize just how lucky he is to have someone like Tavares showing him the ropes.

If the Maple Leafs’ future is going to look different, maybe it starts with a youngster like Cowan realizing that success in the NHL isn’t about flash. It’s about choosing the right models to learn from. Tavares is one of the “right people” on the team. And, it’s nice of Cowan to know and respect that.

Saying thanks is such a small but critical thing. Last night, Cowan did just that.