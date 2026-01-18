Oilers Losing Pickard Could Have Major Impact on Team’s Success

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a crossroads of sorts. With Tristan Jarry back to full health, they are currently riding a three-goalie tandem in Jarry, Connor Ingram, and Calvin Pickard. Ingram, who they brought in ahead of the 2025-26 season, had been playing with the Bakersfield Condors before being recalled in December. He’s played very well since being called up, while Jarry is locked in as this team’s number-one option.

That leaves Pickard as the odd-man out. The 33-year-old, who has stepped up in big ways in each of the past two Oilers’ Stanley Cup Final runs, has struggled immensely in 2025-26 with a 3.68 goals against average (GAA) along with a .871 save percentage (SV%) through 16 appearances. Ingram, meanwhile, has a 2.49 GAA and a .907 SV% through eight appearances. Based on the stats alone, he is deserving of remaining in a back-up role.

Related: Oilers’ Track Record of Acquiring Forwards is Less Than Stellar

The issue with that is moving on from Pickard could hurt the Oilers more than some would imagine. While the on-ice impact wouldn’t be a negative one from the Oilers’ perspective, it could rock the dressing room in a massive way.

Oilers Players Love Pickard

It’s been stated many times throughout Pickard’s time in Edmonton that the locker room absolutely loves him. He’s said to be a great team guy, which can never be overlooked in sports. In hockey, however, keeping a morale guy around as a 13th forward or seventh defenceman makes sense. As a third string goalie? Not so much.

There had been reports earlier this season that the Oilers were planning on placing Pickard on waivers, only for several players within the organization to suggest otherwise to management. You don’t see players going to those lengths to keep a guy on their team very often, especially when struggling like Pickard has. That is just further proof as to how much his teammates like having him around.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates the win with goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) after overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While the Oilers are in a position to carry three goalies through the Olympic break, that will change immediately afterward. With Adam Henrique set to return, a roster move will be needed, and that move is likely one that will see Pickard either traded or placed on waivers with the intent of sending him to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Losing a player who has as much respect in the room as Pickard does could drop the overall morale of the Oilers dressing room. Again, there are no arguments to be made here suggesting he isn’t deserving of being placed on waivers. That said, doing so could have more of a negative impact on the rest of the group than many realize.

No Other Logical Option Available

Unfortunately for the Oilers players, there is no real option for coaching staff and management other than to send Pickard packing. Ingram has played far too well to justify sending him back to the AHL. Jarry, on the other hand, has been average-at-best in his limited sample size, but he isn’t going anywhere considering the package the Oilers gave up to acquire him.

Related: Oilers Goalie Prospect Connor Ungar Has Put the Organization on Notice

Given how poor his numbers have been this season, it’s unlikely that many teams will be lining up to trade for Pickard. That said, a team in desperate need of goaltending help may consider putting in a claim for him if he hits the waiver wire. Should he clear, however, it’s not impossible we would see him again this season given Jarry’s struggles to stay healthy throughout the course of his career.

Pickard Had a Solid Run with Oilers

Assuming his time on the Oilers roster is indeed coming to an end, Pickard deserves a ton of credit for what he has done during his time in Edmonton. After one full season in Bakersfield, he was able to earn a back-up spot for himself during the 2023-24 season, and, as mentioned, came up with some clutch performances in the playoffs. Though things don’t appear to be ending the way either side had hoped, fans should recognize all the good Pickard has done throughout his stint as an Oiler.