Connor McDavid ‘Working Towards’ Being Ready for Training Camp

TORONTO — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he’s “working towards” being ready for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old superstar made the comments Monday at the annual BioSteel camp, but offered little else with regards to his recovery from a left knee injury suffered after he crashed into a goal post during the team’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames back in April.

X-rays at the time were negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the centre’s posterior cruciate ligament.

McDavid, who isn’t taking part in on- or off-ice activities at this year’s BioSteel camp that features a number of NHL players, sported a brace at a charity event back in June, but appeared to be walking fine Monday.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

He said he’s been skating for “a couple months” and has been training with former NHLer Gary Roberts.

McDavid finished second in league scoring with 116 points in 2018-19, but the Oilers missed the playoffs for the third time in his four NHL seasons

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press