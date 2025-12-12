Oilers Need to Improve Even Strength Play

Most games can be won or lost at even strength, and even though the Edmonton Oilers have some of the most talented players, they struggle the most at five-on-five. This has to change quickly if they want to finally win the Stanley Cup this season.

Despite the stats, the Oilers are staying afloat. They have a 14-11-6 record and are looking to find their way back into the Pacific Division race. If they can fix their problems, that battle to the top will be a lot easier.

Oilers at 5v5

Edmonton is winning games, but they are among the worst teams at even strength, with 74 goals against so far – the worst in the league with the Buffalo Sabres. For a team that has such a good defensive core on paper and top-notch forwards, that can’t happen.

Some recurring issues have led them to this point. The Oilers tend to get hemmed in to their zone, which leads to turnovers. They rank in the bottom half of the league in both turnovers in the defensive zone and turnovers in general. Unfortunately, these giveaways are so ugly they tend to land in the spotlight and amplify the problem. Evan Bouchard had a tough one earlier this week that he would surely love to have back.

On Friday, the team sent goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin in what was essentially a goalie swap. This could help or hinder the problem. While Skinner has been up and down in net, Kulak provided puck control and defensive zone awareness. Despite the trade, we know one thing won’t change: the success of the Oilers’ special teams.

Oilers’ Special Teams Are a Non-Issue

Whether the Oilers are down or up a man, the numbers are great. Their power play stats put them second in the league, operating at a 32.1% clip with 25 goals this season. With Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Bouchard leading the way, the elite talent on the power play has boosted their numbers.

The penalty kill isn’t quite second in the league, but it’s still decent, ranked 17th with an 80% success rate, and has stayed afloat despite many injuries to the team’s depth. Edmonton also didn’t get one of their more skilled and veteran penalty killers, Mattias Janmark, back until roughly a month into the season.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The penalty kill is still firing at a good rate, and we still haven’t really seen its full potential. The team has also scored shorthanded goals from a few different players and sits inside the top-10 in that category.

Oilers’ Improved 5v5 Play Equals Success

Given their success on special teams, the team’s potential is clear. If they can get that success to translate to even-strength play when they are rolling all lines and playing the cycle, they will once again be a force. They have all the weapons (when fully healthy) to lead a balanced attack in all areas.

Teams with consistent even-strength play this season have had the most success. The Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Tampa Bay Lightning are among the best in goals for and against at even-strength play, and it has translated into the standings. Colorado has only lost twice in regulation in 2025-26. Edmonton needs to reach that level. Hopefully, the Oilers can put it all together heading into the Christmas Holidays because when the calendar flips to 2026, the games become more and more important.