Oilers News & Rumors: Henrique, McLeod, McDavid, Draisaitl

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Adam Henrique is back in for Game 3 for the team while Ryan McLeod comes out of the lineup. Why does Connor McDavid seem less productive than in playoffs past? And, are the Edmonton Oilers becoming a team that most outsiders and Canadians are starting to root for?

Oilers Swap in Henrique for McLeod

Veteran forward Adam Henrique is slated to return to the lineup for the Oilers after missing almost all of the series against the Canucks and the first two games against Dallas. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Henrique is in and will be taking the spot of Ryan McLeod. It will be McLeod’s first healthy scratch of the postseason.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Knoblauch said, “Adam [Henrique] will be playing tonight, Ryan McLeod will not. He added, “It’s a reset. Clouder is going to be a part of this team, whether it comes in the next game or the following… We’re going to see him sooner than later.” Key to remember is that McLeod has struggled offensively and it’s not the first time he’s been benched by the coach. In a Game vs. the Canucks, when he failed to clear the puck and the Canucks got back into the game, he didn’t see the ice again. At that time, Knoblauch said he didn’t play him again because he didn’t feel like he was in the right mind space to handle the pressure of the game at that moment.

Has McDavid Really Taken a Step Back?

There’s talk about the productivity of Connor McDavid. On the surface, fans would think he’s been his superstar self. He’s second in the league in playoff scoring with 23 points in 14 games. He’s also been held off the scoresheet in four of the 14 games. That’s unlike McDavid. He’s not on pace to match individual production from previous playoff seasons and the last three regular seasons.

Allan Mitchell looked more closely at McDavid’s numbers in a recent article and came to the conclusion that he’s contributing less toward that success than in the past. He adds, “The fans’ worry over him has merit. They haven’t seen the 2022 version of the captain that left viewers slack-jawed with his stunning brilliance.”

Mitchell also doesn’t seem to think this is a huge concern. He wrote:

Chances are it’s a combination of an injury McDavid can play through (that impacts his individual offence), good luck, plus a more mature and talented roster around him. source – ‘Breaking down Connor McDavid’s impact on the Oilers’ playoff run’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 05/27/2024

Oilers Becoming Media Favorites?

While the Oilers might not be the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the Stanley Cup, they seem to be quickly becoming the media, sports, and favorites for Canadians. With the most Canadian players on any playoff team remaining in the NHL, Edmonton is also getting some mainstream attention from the likes of Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Barstool Sports found Dave Portnoy.

Charles Barkley was stoked to receive a signed jersey from Leon Draisaitl! @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/q59EXpDBXP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2024

Zach Hyman picked up the nickname “Shaq-Hyman” recently and now Leon Draisaitl is getting love from Charles Barkley after Leon sent him a signed jersey. The NBA on TNT has a huge following and all of this banter between Shaq and Barkley is great for the NHL and good for the popularity of Draisaitl.

Portnoy, who is a bit of a controversial sports figure as the owner of Barstool Sports, also placed a huge bet on the Oilers to win and has been closely following their success on social media. All three have brought a huge new group of fans to the Oilers.