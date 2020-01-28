Oilers News and Rumors: McDavid, Benning, Kassian, More

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is some controversy brewing in Edmonton over the Connor McDavid documentary, the Oilers are welcoming back a defenseman and speculation grows as the team gets ready for their rematch with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

McDavid Documentary Gets Edmonton-Based Media Heated

The documentary that covered the rehabilitation process of Connor McDavid’s leg injury is being widely hailed as amazing, enthralling, unbelievable and inspiring. For those who have watched it, they marvel at Connor McDavid’s ability to recover from something no one before him has had to recover from and the documentary may change the way players look at coming back from serious injuries.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But, not all the feedback coming out of the documentary is positive. While most agree the production was well done, talk has shifted a little as to why the documentary was done in the first place and why people weren’t in the loop on the serious nature of McDavid’s situation.

The big beef seems to be that the Oilers organization didn’t release news on the severity of McDavid’s injury which, had he missed a lot of time, could have drastically altered season ticket sales during a push to increase declining numbers and that the media feels their relationship with the team has been soured because they were misled. Even Bob Nicholson admitted he didn’t tell new GM Ken Holland everything about the injury when he hired him.

The reason most of this was kept quiet was to calm any potential circus surrounding McDavid but now questions about how much information released by the team can be trusted is circulating. And of course, there is a debate about how much information the media should actually have access to.

Matt Benning Is Back, But Should He Play?

Defenseman Matt Benning is back, medically cleared for a return and looks to slot into the lineup on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. There is some debate about whether or not the Oilers should pull Caleb Jones to fit Benning back in but that appears to be what the Oilers are doing.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matt Benning (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Benning gives Edmonton depth on their blue line, a true righty/lefty split and he’s a veteran, whereas Jones is playing well but still learning. Benning said of his coming back into the lineup, “I have full confidence in myself & know that my head feels good. It’s exciting for me.”

Oilers and Flames Fireworks?

With the rematch versus the Calgary Flames less than 24 hours away, the conversations have started again about what fans should expect when it comes to fights, fireworks or level heads after the two-game suspension and comments by Zack Kassian toward Matthew Tkachuk. Opinions are varied.

Zack Kassian, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Many believe the Oilers and Flames will get into a heated skirmish early and everyone will cool down and focus, while others don’t think much will happen at all considering how important the two points are in a tight Pacific Division match up.

Speculation is the Flames are ready to go and don’t expect Tkachuk will be the person answering any challenges as the team has called up some heavier players in preparation for the game. Kassian said to reporters after Tuesday’s practice at Rogers Place, “It’s about the two points. That’s the way we’re going to stick it to them.” He then added, “[But] obviously if Tkachuk has the puck and I can hit him clean, I’m not going to pass on it, right?”

Fans Lose Their Cool Over Oilers Autographs

In an unfortunate story, some fans don’t pay attention. There’s a ton of talk in Edmonton on Tuesday that fans were upset with the extremely long lines and lack of signatures on certain items at an autograph session that took place this week at West Edmonton Mall. Because only certain items were supposed to be signed (which was clearly stated prior to the session), when some fans waited hours to get their autograph only to be told certain things could be signed, people flipped out.

What was supposed to be a nice moment for fans and a special attraction at the mall turned into one kid actually throwing a McDavid jersey into the water.

All I can say is videos like the ones below are why the Oilers work so hard to organize stuff like this for fans.