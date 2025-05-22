Oilers News & Rumours: McDavid, Ekholm, Pickard, Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, and this time around, they want to win. Last season, they came up just short against the Florida Panthers, who defeated them in seven games, and now they only have one more hurdle before they have another chance at winning their first championship since 1990. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at how Game 1 went and how the team could look forward to Game 2, some news about Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard’s injuries, and the insane theory that Connor McDavid has other suitors.

Kings Entering Connor McDavid “Sweepstakes”?

After the Los Angeles Kings hired former Oilers general manager Ken Holland, fans have begun to wonder how aggressive their new boss is going to be.

In a recent article from The Athletic, Pierre Lebrun suggested the Kings could try and swing big for a big-name free agent, also suggesting Connor McDavid as an option.

“I would be surprised if the Kings didn’t enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, for example, if the pending unrestricted free agent is indeed available July 1. Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.)” source – ‘Why Kings could go big-game hunting this NHL offseason: Catching up with Ken Holland’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 05-22-2025

Let’s put this to bed now: McDavid isn’t leaving the Oilers. Of course, rumours will swirl until he signs his extension, similar to the speculation that followed Leon Draisaitl before he re-signed, but there is no reason to believe McDavid will hit the open market next summer. The Mitchell Marner connection makes sense, not the McDavid connection, so don’t be concerned, Oilers fans.

Ekholm Close to Returning, Pickard Not Skating

In some positive news, it sounds like defender Mattias Ekholm is nearing a return. He isn’t expected to play in either of the first two games of the series against the Dallas Stars, but he has resumed skating as a full participant in practice and could be back as soon as Game 3, when the series goes back to Edmonton.

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Goaltender Calvin Pickard remains out with an injury, though, and has not resumed skating with the main group just yet. Stuart Skinner had a solid finish to their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, posting two straight shutouts, but struggled, allowing five goals in Game 1 against the Stars. Pickard could also miss an extended period, as the extent of his injury isn’t known publicly right now.

Oilers Blow Two-Goal Lead, Drop Game 1 to Stars

The Oilers and Stars are in the Western Conference Final against each other for the second straight season, and while the Oilers seemed confident for the first two periods, they blew it in the third period. After taking a 3-1 lead after the second period, the Stars scored five unanswered goals and were able to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Penalty troubles killed the Oilers, and the Stars’ lethal offensive depth picked them apart on the man advantage.

Luckily for the Oilers, it’s just one game, and they have proven they can bounce back well after a loss. If they can take a split in Dallas before the series returns to Edmonton and pick up a win in Game 2, they can have home ice advantage with a series lead and turn it into a best-of-5.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.