Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/22/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)

Eastern Conference Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)

Status report

Chatfield, a defenseman who did not play in Game 1, skated on Thursday but his status for Game 2 remains uncertain. … Kotkaniemi, a forward, skated with the extras. … Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Jankowski, who has missed five games with an undisclosed injury, is healthy and “a good option.”

