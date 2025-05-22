Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/22/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)
Eastern Conference Final, Game 2
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- Florida Panthers Jersey History
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final Predictions
- 4 Takeaways From Panthers’ Game 1 Victory Over the Hurricanes
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)
Status report
Chatfield, a defenseman who did not play in Game 1, skated on Thursday but his status for Game 2 remains uncertain. … Kotkaniemi, a forward, skated with the extras. … Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Jankowski, who has missed five games with an undisclosed injury, is healthy and “a good option.”
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes’ Goaltending Pipeline on Verge of a Reset
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final Predictions
- Chris Pronger Trade Tree: Hartford to St. Louis