Oilers News & Rumours: Nugent-Hopkins, Game 4 Lineup, Skinner, Pickard & More

The Edmonton Oilers are behind in their Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers heading toward Game 4, and while they’re in a stronger position than last season, they still have some work to do if they want to win their first championship since 1990.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the status of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a potential Game 4 lineup, and who might take the pipes after Stuart Skinner got pulled in a Game 3 loss.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Misses Practice Tuesday Morning

On Tuesday (Jun. 10), the Oilers had practice, and while the practice lines seemed to stay the same as Game 3, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was not present, and Jeff Skinner was on the top line in his place, but it doesn’t seem like fans should be worried.

Jeff Skinner is skating in Nugent-Hopkins’ spot on the top line with McDavid & Perry.



Maintenance day for RNH.



Skinner has produced 1G, 1A in two Playoff games. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/u1UiVCyKP2 — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) June 10, 2025

Nugent-Hopkins, who is 32 years old, was a game-time decision for Game 3, but ended up playing. Through 19 games this postseason, he has scored five goals and added 13 assists for 18 points, maintaining just under a point-per-game average.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He has been a huge part of the Oilers’ offensive success, and while it seems he’s dealing with something small, it’s good to hear he likely slots in again for Game 4.

Game 4 Lines Expected to Stay The Same

While the practice lines never guarantee what a team will go into a game with, there isn’t any belief the Oilers will be making changes to their lineup ahead of Game 4. Fans questioned the defensive pairings and the lack of production from the bottom-six forward group, but it seems like head coach Kris Knoblauch trusts his team to bounce back and tie the series before it returns to Edmonton.

Jake Walman Fined $10,000

Defender Jake Walman has been fined $10,000 for his antics in Game 3. Two separate $5,000 fines for two separate incidents, the league announced Tuesday (Jun. 10) morning.

Edmonton’s Jake Walman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk.



Walman has also been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving Florida’s bench. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 10, 2025

It doesn’t sound like suspensions will be coming after a ton of penalties near the end of the previous game, but Walman will have to fork over some cash.

Knoblauch Won’t Name Game 4 Starter….Yet

The Oilers got pumped in Game 3, and Stuart Skinner was pulled, with Calvin Pickard replacing him. While some fans are wondering if Pickard gets the start next game, it doesn’t sound like a decision will be made until closer to Thursday (Jun. 12).

Knoblauch deflected the blame from Skinner, and it sounds like he remains confident in both of his netminders.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says they will decide closer to Game 4 who starts in goal but also feels a lot of last night was a team-wide breakdown. So doesn’t put too much of the blame on Skinner. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2025

It’s hard not to read into what Knoblauch says, but it sounds like he’s leaning toward putting Skinner back between the pipes. It wasn’t on him last game as the team in front of him just collapsed, but it will be interesting to see what the coaching staff decides to do. Skinner has played well in the back half of any playoff series throughout his career, so it would make sense to leave him in. However, it’s hard to ignore how strong Pickard had been earlier in the playoffs before he got injured.

Luckily, the Oilers have plenty of time to make a decision, but it sounds like fans won’t know until the team hits the ice for Game 4.

