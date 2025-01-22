Oilers News & Rumours: Ryan, Defensive Depth, McDavid Fallout

The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the strongest teams in the NHL this season as they try to get back to the Stanley Cup Final this season, looking for retribution after losing out on their first championship since 1990 to the Florida Panthers last season. In this edition of the Oilers’ News & Rumours column, we take a look at Derek Ryan being sent to the American Hockey League (AHL), the team’s interest in continuing to gauge the trade market for defensive depth, and the fallout of the suspension to forward Connor McDavid.

Derek Ryan Placed On Waivers, Clears Them

The Oilers announced that they had placed veteran forward Derek Ryan on waivers on Sunday (Jan. 19), while also loaning defender Josh Brown to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. It is expected that Ryan will remain in the AHL for the remainder of the season after he went unclaimed, making room for youngster Noah Philp to remain on the team for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ryan, who is 38 years old, had one goal and four assists for five points through 33 games with the Oilers this season. He has played 603 games in the NHL scoring 82 goals and adding 126 assists for 208 points which comes out to a 0.34 points-per-game average. Previously, he spent time with both the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames before joining the Oilers in the 2021-22 season. This may be the final season of Ryan’s hockey career, and it seems as though he will complete his career with the Condors after struggling out of the gates this season. He is still strong as a depth centreman so if he is interested in continuing to play next season, a team may give him a chance. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 campaign.

Oilers Continue to Gauge Defensive Trade Market

In a recent segment on TSN, it was revealed that the Oilers could still look to add another defender despite already adding John Klingberg for the remainder of the season. While the team doesn’t seem interested in spending a to to bolster their blue line, it seems they’re interested in acquiring a depth player who has a strong ability to defend, rather than a puck-moving defender like Evan Bouchard or Klingberg.

Related: Oilers Should Avoid Targeting Blackhawks’ Seth Jones

Insider Pierre Lebrun said, “I don’t think it’s going to be terribly sexy, that depends on injuries and how things play out between now and March 7.” Realistically, bringing in another defender who doesn’t have a hefty cap hit and can provide depth as a bottom-pairing or seventh defender seems to be the plan for the Oilers, and they have some time to decide what their next steps are as they look to maintain their strong play as of late as they build momentum for another deep playoff run.

Connor McDavid Suspended, Oilers Release Statement

On Saturday (Jan. 18) in a game between the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, things boiled over near the end of the game as the Oilers tried to tie the game late in the third period. It appeared that Canucks’ forward Conor Garland had grabbed Connor McDavid and was holding him down, which angered McDavid and it was met with a cross-check to the face of Garland. At the same time, Tyler Myers cross-checked Bouchard directly in the face and both Myers and McDavid were ejected from the game. They also both received three-game suspensions for their actions.

The Oilers were upset with the suspension as the lack of control from the officials seemed to be what led to some issues at the end of the game. Despite the obvious cross-check to the face, the Oilers released a statement defending McDavid.

It reads;

“The Oilers organization is disappointed and we share in our fans’ frustration over the three-game suspension of our captain Connor McDavid. We support him through this process and the organization and our fans look forward to having him back in the lineup vs. Seattle next week.“

McDavid served the first game of his suspension on Tuesday (Jan. 21) in the Oilers’ loss to the Washington Capitals, and he is expected to play against the Seattle Kraken on Monday (Jan. 27).

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.