Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Plays 1,000th NHL Game

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, Jan. 18, at home against the St. Louis Blues. The 32-year-old was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the organization. He still has three more years on his current deal, so he isn’t going anywhere. The team held a pregame ceremony to celebrate this milestone, awarding him with the silver stick.

The British Columbia native has 282 goals and 787 points in his career, putting him seventh on the Oilers’ all-time points list. He’s been through a lot with the franchise. He was drafted during the Decade of Darkness and had some rough years on some terrible teams. Now, he’s on a perennial Stanley Cup contender, making back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, still chasing his first championship.

Nugent-Hopkins Is an Oilers’ Lifer

Nugent-Hopkins is reaching legend status with this organization. He has become the first player to play his first 1,000 games with the franchise. He’s second on the Oilers’ all-time games played list, behind Kevin Lowe (1,037). Lowe played his first 966 games with the Oilers before playing three seasons with the New York Rangers, eventually finishing his career in Edmonton. Nugent-Hopkins has been loyal to the Oil, and he’s in his 15th season with the club.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA;Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He has been a fan favourite throughout his entire tenure and has carved out an exceptional career. The Oilers’ alternate captain isn’t flashy for a first overall pick, but he’s extremely reliable, and he does it all. He’s on the top power-play unit and is an effective penalty killer. He hasn’t lost a step, and if he stays healthy, he has a few more great years ahead.

What's your favourite Nugent-Hopkins memory?