Grading the Golden Knights & Flames’ Rasmus Andersson Trade

Is this the beginning of a pre-Olympic break trade rush? Earlier this evening (Jan. 18), the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames linked up on a trade that sent veteran defenseman Rasmus Andersson from Calgary to Vegas. Here are the full details of the deal, which has plenty of moving parts:

Vegas receives:

Andersson with 50 percent retained

Calgary receives:

Zach Whitecloud

2027 1st

2027 2nd, becomes a first if Vegas wins Cup this year

Abram Wiebe, a defenceman at UND

Andersson is having a solid season, with 30 points in 48 games. His underlying metrics have been just so-so, but his environment on a weaker Flames team may have something to do with that. Meanwhile, the Flames continue to move along with their retool/rebuild, or however you want to phrase it.

Golden Knights Get a Pietrangelo Replacement

The Golden Knights’ blue line sorely misses Alex Pietrangelo, whose career is likely over due to injury. It’s no surprise that management sought out a replacement for Pietrangelo. They reportedly had interest in Andersson around last season’s trade deadline, but they couldn’t get the deal done. Now, just about a year later, they get their man.

Andersson is not what Pietrangelo was, but he is a capable top-four defender, specifically offensively. One of his strengths is his skating and mobility. Andersson ranks in the 75th percentile in speed bursts above 20 mph and the 90th percentile in speed bursts above 18 mph. He also has a hard shot, with his top shot speed ranking in the 98th percentile and his average shot speed ranking in the 68th percentile.

His point totals show it, but Andersson is an effective puck-mover. In today’s NHL, you can never have enough mobility and puck-moving ability from the back end. Aside from Shea Theodore and, to a lesser extent, Noah Hanifin, the Golden Knights’ defense isn’t as mobile as it was since losing Pietrangelo.

Speaking of Hanifin, Andersson spent plenty of time paired alongside him when both were with the Flames. I imagine the Golden Knights will give that a shot, though I would be hesitant to assign them the most difficult defensive minutes. Andersson is not a shutdown defender by any stretch and would likely struggle if given a shutdown role.

Still, this is a good addition for the Golden Knights. They paid a premium to acquire Andersson, but they’ve never shied away from going big for someone they have their sights set on. For now, he seems to be a rental, and in a Pacific Division that’s the weakest it’s been in years, Andersson should help the Golden Knights solidify their playoff position.

Golden Knights Grade: B+

Flames Net a Solid Return

The Flames have recovered from an awful start to the season, but the playoffs remain a long shot barring a miracle. With Andersson set for free agency this summer, moving him was the only path forward for both sides. General manager Craig Conroy may not have gotten a 2026 draft pick, but an extra first and at least a second in 2027, depending on whether the conditions are met, can’t hurt.

Whitecloud is an interesting return for Andersson. He’s a right-handed shot, so he will fill the void left by trading Andersson, but he has struggled this season. Can he pick it up in a worse environment on the Flames? Whitecloud has a good track record as a defensive defenseman, and at 28, there’s reason to believe his down season isn’t due to age-related decline.

Whitecloud is under contract through the 2027-28 season at a cap hit of $2.75 millon. Whether he remains with the Flames for the duration of his contract remains to be seen, but he’s not nothing. Considering that the Flames and Golden Knights did not agree to a sign-and-trade for Andersson, getting a useful player is solid business.

As for Wiebe, the prospect the Flames received, he looks like a flier more than anything else. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, he’s been solid for the University of North Dakota in the NCAA, but he looks like an AHLer/depth NHLer at best.

Overall, the Flames did well here. They received two draft picks and a useful player in Whitecloud for someone who was guaranteed to get traded before the trade deadline in March. They didn’t win the trade, but they certainly didn’t lose it, either.

Flames Grade: B

