Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Horvat’s Hopeful Return, Playoff Push and More

The New York Islanders are in the midst of a critical stretch of their season, navigating significant injuries while fighting for playoff positioning in the Metropolitan Division. Here are their key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 18-25, 2026.

Bo Horvat Still Sidelined

The team’s leading goal scorer and top-line center, Bo Horvat, is out with a lower-body injury. He did not join the team for the current Western road trip. The team hopes he can return for the first home game back on Jan. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres, but his absence leaves a massive hole in the offense that players like Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are trying to fill.

Ilya Sorokin’s Vezina-Caliber Play

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been the team’s MVP, recently recording his league-leading fifth shutout of the season against the Edmonton Oilers. With the defense thinned by injuries (including Alexander Romanov being out for the season), Sorokin’s elite performance is the primary reason the Islanders remain in the playoff hunt.

The “Western Gauntlet” Road Trip

The team is currently finishing a grueling road trip through Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. After a win in Edmonton and a loss in Calgary, they face two more difficult tests (Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken) before finally returning to UBS Arena.

Playoff Push

Despite the injuries, the Islanders are holding onto a playoff spot, sitting 2nd in the Metropolitan Division just two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their playoff odds currently sit around 62% according to MoneyPuck, making this week’s points crucial to stay above the cut line.

Islanders Schedule Jan. 18 – 25

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Mon, Jan. 19 @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM Rogers Arena Wed, Jan. 21 @ Seattle Kraken 9:30 PM Climate Pledge Arena Sat, Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres 1:00 PM UBS Arena

