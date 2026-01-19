NHL Morning Recap – January 19, 2026

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the three NHL games that were played on Jan. 18, 2026. Which saw the Ottawa Senators host the Detroit Red Wings. As well as the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

LIGHTNING 4 at STARS 1

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 8:04 – Dominic James (4) from Jake Guentzel (28), Charle-Edouard D’Astous (14)

P2 11:04 – Brandon Hagel (23) from Nikita Kucherov (46), Darren Raddysh (30)

P2 18:50 – Guentzel (21) from James (6), Oliver Bjorkstrand (16)

P3 17:59 – Pontus Holmberg (8) – Empty Net from Yanni Gourde (12), J.J. Moser (11)

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 4:00 – Oskar Back (4) from Nils Lundkvist (4), Mavrik Bourque (9)

RED WINGS 4 at SENATORS 3

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 4:26 – Drake Batherson (19) from Fabian Zetterlund (10), Thomas Chabot (12)

P1 5:05 – Dylan Cozens (15) from Brady Tkachuk (17), Batherson (25)

P2 19:05 – Shane Pinto (14) from Claude Giroux (25), David Perron (15)

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 7:16 – Axel Sandin-Pellikka (6) from Patrick Kane (21), Andrew Copp (21)

P2 6:06 – Lucas Raymond (15) from Marco Kasper (5), Ben Chiarot (7)

P2 16:53 – James van Riemsdyk (13) from Dylan Larkin (20), Alex DeBrincat (26)

OT 0:36 – DeBrincat (26) from Copp (22)

BLUES 0 at OILERS 5

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 5:55 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (12) from Evan Bouchard (37), Jake Walman (9)

P1 11:52 – Andrew Mangiapane (6) from Curtis Lazar (2)

P1 18:43 – Zach Hyman (18) from Mattias Ekholm (17), Vasily Podkolzin (11)

P2 10:52 – Hyman (19) from Connor McDavid (54), Ekholm (18)

P3 1:19 – Podkolzin (12) from McDavid (55), Hyman (12)