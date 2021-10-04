Edmonton Oilers 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Edmonton Oilers 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Oilers writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

10 Oilers’ Must-Watch Games in 2021-22 The Edmonton Oilers are set to play a full 82-game schedule, and here are the top 10 must-watch games for the 2021-22 regular season.

Oilers: 4 Things You Didn’t Know About Brendan Perlini From growing up in a small town in England, here are four things you might not know about Brendan Perlini.

Oilers’ Top 3 Fantasy Hockey Sleeper Options The Edmonton Oilers have some very good sleeper picks that will fall deep into your drafts, make sure you are the one getting them.

Oilers’ 3 Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 Season With the 2021-22 NHL season on the horizon, it’s time to make some bold predictions of what lies ahead for the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers’ Top 5 Fantasy Hockey Options A preview of the top 5 fantasy options from the Edmonton Oilers’ team and what stats and categories they cover the best.

Connor McDavid Will Be Rocket Richard Trophy Front Runner This Season Connor McDavid has a chance to add a new award to his collection this season: the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

Oilers’ Benson Showing He’s NHL-Ready Tyler Benson has come out flying to start the 2021 training camp for the Edmonton Oilers. He has his sights set on a role with the team.

Oilers’ Goaltending Plans Affected by Stalock News The Edmonton Oilers’ picture in net was flipped upside down by the news that Alex Stalock will be unable to play this season.

4 Things to Know About Oilers PTO Forward Colton Sceviour Did you know that Colton Sceviour only has 110 penalty minutes over 500 NHL games? Find out more about the Edmonton Oilers’ PTO forward.

10 Edmonton Oilers Player Milestones for 2021-22 As the Edmonton Oilers head into the 2021-22 season, there are many individual milestones you should keep an eye out for, here’s 10 for you.

Oilers Path to Success in 2021-22 Looks Like This The Edmonton Oilers look for success through the young guns, Cup contention, and players performing to the team’s standard

Oilers 2021-22 Lineup Projections: Forwards Projecting the Edmonton Oilers forward lines for the 2021-22 season ahead of training camp after a busy offseason.

Kailer Yamamoto Deal Opens Up Interesting Options for the Oilers Kailer Yamamoto signed a one-year, $1.175 million extension with the Oilers and it opens up some interesting options for the team.

Oilers Have Plenty to Offer in Trades This Season We take a look at possible players on the Edmonton Oilers that may find themselves in a different city by the end of the season.

Oilers Fans Could Get Long-Awaited Breakthrough in 2021-22 As the 2021-22 season gets underway in a month, Edmonton Oilers fans could be in line for a long-awaited breakthrough.

Oilers’ Zach Hyman: 4 Things You Didn’t Know About Edmonton’s Winger Everybody knows Zach Hyman because of his time in Toronto, but here are some things you may not know about the Edmonton Oilers forward.

3 Oilers Who Could Surprise This Season While you know what to expect from the Edmonton Oilers’ stars, these guys may come out and surprise all of us this season.

Oilers Could Have Two Most Dangerous Power Play Units In the NHL The Edmonton Oilers may have the NHL’s best power play again this season. What’s scary is how good the second unit will be.

Oilers’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22 A look at the 3 untouchable prospects in the Edmonton Oilers’ organization: Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg, and Dylan Holloway.

Oilers’ Power Play Can Reach New Levels with Hyman & Puljujarvi The Edmonton Oilers have owned the NHL’s best power play the last two seasons. Adding Hyman and Puljujarvi makes them more dangerous.

Battle of Alberta Will Hold Extra Importance in 2021-22 When the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers get together in 2021-22, the games will hold an extra importance.

Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins & Kassian Poised for Bounce-Back Seasons The Oilers are looking to clinch a top spot in the Pacific division this season, and the team will be leaning on a pair of savvy veterans to have bounce back seasons to get there.

Oilers Can Fill Larsson Void with Newcomer Ceci The Oilers sign Cody Ceci in hopes to fill the void that Adam Larsson left when he joined the Seattle Kraken.

Oilers Get Blue Line Experience with Keith Addition Duncan Keith brings tons of experience to the Edmonton Oilers in hopes to help them get over the hump in 2021-22.

No Pressure on Puljujarvi to Explode for Oilers in 2021-22 Jesse Puljujarvi is in a contract year, but there isn’t immense pressure to explode offensively in 2021-22. Why?