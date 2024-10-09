3 Oilers Standouts From the 2024-25 Preseason

The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up the 2024-25 preseason with a record of three wins and five losses, and with it, their pursuit of the Stanley Cup resumes with a championship perhaps closer to their grasp than ever before.

While the preseason is often overlooked as insignificant and inconsequential, the games played by each team afford established players the opportunity to shake off the rust and those on the cusp of becoming full-time NHL regulars the chance to prove they’re capable of succeeding at hockey’s highest level. It also allows each team’s newest additions to develop chemistry with their new teammates and affords every organization’s management team the ability to survey those who could play surprisingly important roles as the season plays out and injuries take place.

Related: Oilers’ Fans Hope Poor Preseason Is Not a Sign of Things to Come

While the Oilers’ roster remains largely unchanged from last season with the exception of a few notable additions, the preseason gave Edmonton’s fans and its management group a glimpse into the future play and potential success of their recent acquisitions. While some players were more impressive than others as most found their footing following the offseason, it was the play of two forwards and one defenceman in particular which stood out throughout Edmonton’s preseason contests. Up front, there was the impressive play of Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin, while on the blue line, the contributions of Ben Gleason simply couldn’t be ignored.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at each of these three players and why their inspiring play during the preseason could be crucial to the success of the Oilers this season in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Viktor Arvidsson

When the Oilers inked Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year deal this past offseason, they knew exactly the type of player they would be adding. And through his four preseason contests, he showcased the play which has long made him a productive and difficult forward to play against. In his four games, he collected four assists and had plenty of scoring opportunities that came close to bulging the twine. He threw 12 shots on goal in his time on ice and fit in naturally on the team’s power play. He also played well alongside Leon Draisaitl and was consistently dangerous and tireless in his pursuit of the puck – immediately seizing the role he was acquired to play.

Since Arvidsson only played in 18 games last season, his health will undoubtedly be a concern for Oilers fans and the team’s management group. If he can stay healthy, his tenacity and relentless play will prove invaluable to Edmonton in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Although they were only preseason games, his preseason play was extremely promising and has positioned him well to thrive in his first season with the Oilers.

Ben Gleason

At 26 years old, undrafted defenceman Ben Gleason and his play have been a pleasant surprise for the Oilers. In his first full season with the Bakersfield Condors in 2023-24, he notched 32 points in 62 regular season contests and was consistent at both ends of the ice. He carried his impressive play into the preseason with Edmonton, collecting a goal and three assists across his four games played before being returned to the American Hockey League (AHL). A steady skater with a heavy shot, he scored ten goals with the Condors last season and could prove to be a legitimate option for the Oilers this season if injuries hamper their blue line.

Gleason was excellent for the Texas Stars, and has been both steady and productive in his time within the Oilers’ organization. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Sure, one could argue there are a few players ahead of Gleason on the Oilers’ depth chart, but the fact remains that his play has continued to improve over the past few seasons to the point where he should contend for NHL playing time in the near future. As a quality two-way defender who can contribute at both ends of the ice, his play during the preseason proved he can handle NHL competition and undoubtedly caught the attention of many within the organization.

Vasily Podkolzin

Acquired by the Oilers this past offseason in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, Vasily Podkolzin didn’t hesitate to showcase the skill and potential which made him the 10th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. Although his offensive output of one goal and one assist across his five games played wasn’t staggering, it was his dogged pursuit of the puck and heavy style of play which caught the attention and garnered the praise of his teammates. Named to the Oilers’ opening night roster, he will likely open the regular season on the team’s fourth line where he’ll aim to climb the organization ladder in limited ice time alongside Derek Ryan. If he can develop into the heavy two-way forward the Vancouver Canucks envisioned when they drafted him, he could be an excellent addition to the Oilers’ lineup and one capable of providing energy and depth-scoring to the team’s roster.

Entering the first season of his current two-year contract, Podkolzin will have time to find his footing with the Oilers. However, with plenty of internal competition eager for NHL ice time and the team itself determined to claim the Stanley Cup, his leash could prove to be a short one if his preseason play doesn’t carry over to the regular season on a consistent basis.

Promising Preseason Play

While the Oilers’ record in the preseason wasn’t overly impressive, it was the play of many such as these three which should inspire confidence in Edmonton’s management group and their fanbase as the regular season begins. If forwards such as Arvidsson and Podkolzin can contribute consistently in their respective roles, they would add considerable depth, energy, and tenacity to a hungry Oilers lineup with unfinished business on its mind. Moreover, if Edmonton can come to count on the inspiring and increasingly impressive play of depth defencemen such as Gleason, they’ll be well-suited for the long regular season and postseason push which lies ahead of them.