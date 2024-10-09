Arizona State Gear Up for Michigan Wolverines in Home Opener

Entering the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), expectations have been heightened for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and rightfully so. The team has improved with new additions such as potential 2025 NHL first-round pick freshman forward Cullen Potter, junior forward Bennett Schimek, and senior defenseman Noah Beck, and head coach Greg Powers hopes that translates on the ice.

This past weekend, during ASU’s first game against the Air Force Falcons, it sure did as they pounced on long-time head coach Frank Serratore’s Falcons 8-1. It’s not easy in the NCAA to beat someone with a score of that measure, and everything Powers has preached in the summer paid off. ASU then dropped their second game, losing 4-3 in overtime, in dramatic fashion after taking the lead with under a minute left in regulation.

“We’re not happy about giving that one away Saturday,” Powers said days ahead of the Sun Devils home opener against Michigan. “Credit to Air Force, they played well. They played better, but we had the game won. It was in our back pocket, and we gave it away, and now we got to get one back.”

ASU will have the opportunity against a quality team in the Michigan Wolverines this weekend at Mullett Arena.

Noah Beck, Bennett Schimek, and Cullen Potter Shine Bright Against Air Force

At the beginning of the season, Powers preached that he wanted his team to get older and have more experience, and their series against the Falcons displayed just that. Beck had five assists in two games and took home NCHC Defenseman of the Week.

“He’s so good and big,” Power said of Beck. “He can make plays, has a good stick, and he’s a great teammate. I wish he was here for four or five years, because he’s just an awesome kid and makes our program better in every way.”

Beck, who registered just three goals and six assists last season with Clarkson University, already has five points with the Sun Devils through two games and credits the coaches for his success.

“I had a rough season last year, so just regaining confidence, I think the coaches did a good job of sort of letting me play free, and the system helps a lot,” Beck said. “I was excited to start pretty well there.”

Schimek, also a transfer like Beck, had a big weekend. He had a hat trick in game one and six points total on the weekend, leading the team in points heading into the Sun Devils’ home opener against the Wolverines. While Schimek seems to have found his new home after only recording 17 points last season, the youngster Potter also scored the first goal of his collegiate career.

“I think it’s huge,” Potter said. “Just working all this way to get here to this moment, it’s a big deal for me, my family, and all my friends that watch me play. And also just big for the team too, because we won our first game, so it’s great.”

Beck, Schimek, and Potter will look to continue their success this weekend at Mullett Arena when they take on the Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines; What to Expect?

The Wolverines have always had a good hockey program in Ann Harbor for what seems like forever. The Yellow and Blue have had plenty of NHL talent coming through the system, including Zach Werenski, Jacob Trouba, and most recently, Columbus Blue Jacket, Adam Fantilli, who went third overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite that, Mighgan is undoubtedly one of the best programs in the country, and Powers understands that.

“You have to defend,” Powers said. “You have to make a conscious effort to play the game the right way against such a talented team and try your best to make it hard on them. We can give them a little adversity to face, and they’re really good. They’re very talented, very deep, and if we don’t play the right way, we won’t have success.”

The Wolverines are coming off a similar weekend to ASU, as they split the past weekend with Minnesota State.

Jacob Truscott, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

“Yeah, I think we’re all super excited,” Schimeck said. The energy in the locker room is super high, especially with a team like Michigan coming in here. We’re all excited to play in front of our own fans.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30, which seems odd, but Arizona State football kicks off later that day at 7:30 against the Utah Utes. Despite the game being on a weekday, where many students have class, Powers and company expect a packed Mullett Arena.

“It should be a great atmosphere. We’re hoping all the kids skip school or get out early,” Powers said, laughing. “Nobody works in Arizona on Fridays anyways, so they don’t need to go to class; they have my permission.”

Sun Devils Looking To Get back on Track, but It Won’t Be Easy

The Wolverines have an incredibly talented team, and Montreal Canadiens 2024 first-round pick freshman forward Michael Hage leads the charge for the Blue and Yellow. He’s followed behind Blue Jackets 2023 third-rounder sophomore forward William Whitelaw and 2022 third-rounder and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect junior forward Nicholas Moldenhauer. Needless to say, it won’t be an easy series against one of the best programs in the country. A sweep would go a long way for ASU, which has a rigorous schedule, but a split wouldn’t be terrible given Michigan’s talent across the board.