Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Records 100th Career Win

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner recorded his 100th career win on Tuesday (Oct. 21) against the Ottawa Senators. He’s the third-fastest goalie in franchise history to reach that milestone, dating back to the dynasty days of the 1980s.

He stopped 18 of 20 shots for a .900 save percentage (SV%) against the Senators to solidify the 3-2 overtime victory and achieve this milestone.

Skinner Gets Too Much Criticism

Skinner receives a lot of criticism from this fan base, but he still produces results. The 26-year-old netminder is sixth on the Oilers’ all-time wins list, behind Grant Fuhr (226), Bill Ranford (167), Tommy Salo (147), Andy Moog (143), and Cam Talbot (104). That is some incredible company, and he deserves recognition. He should easily move into fifth all-time in a few weeks.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner makes a save against the Ottawa Senators (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

The Edmonton native also holds a career 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and a .906 SV% with eight shutouts through 179 games (173 starts). That SV% is good for fifth on the team’s all-time list with a minimum of 100 games played.

The Oilers are back in action on Thursday (Oct. 23) when they host the Montreal Canadiens. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.