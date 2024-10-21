Oilers Take Steps to Fix Early Blunder With “Costly” Second Line

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are going back to a line they wanted to try from the outset of the 2024-25 season. Despite abandoning the idea within the first couple of games and not really giving the line a chance to gel in preseason, reports are that Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson were back together at practice on Monday morning.

If this works, it’s the ideal set-up for the Oilers. If it doesn’t, Edmonton has found itself in a problematic situation.

This Was a “Costly” Line for the Oilers

Edmonton went out and signed Skinner and Arvidsson to add offense to the roster. They spent a combined $7 million to add both forwards and in the process, lost Warren Foegele (free agency), Ryan McLeod (trade), and Dylan Holloway (offer sheet) because the salary cap situation was so tight that Edmonton had no choice but to pick Skinner and Arvidsson over the other three. The plan was to give Leon Draisaitl more consistent and proven wingers that offered a secondary threat offensively.

The team bailed on the idea almost instantly.

Not only did Edmonton invest heavily in these two players working, but they also sacrificed key pieces from a Cup Final team that almost won it all. They gave up speed and tenacity for skill. While Skinner has produced with four points in six games, the bet hasn’t paid off as a whole in the early going.

As the season unfolds, the Oilers may discover that the early returns from these decisions prove that sacrificing depth for skill may not yield the desired results.

The Oilers Are Trying This Second Line Again

It’s not clear why the trio didn’t have chemistry, but the Oilers never really gave it a chance to blossom. Instead, when the team got out to an 0-3 start, head coach Kris Knoblauch went back to a top line of Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman. The idea was to spark some offense. That didn’t work either.

Knoblauch is going back to the original plan. Whether it’s because the first line hasn’t clicked or he wants to see if the planned second line does, he’s got Draisaitl, Skinner, and Arvidsson back together. The hope among some fans is that they run with this for longer than a couple of games. The coach needs to let these lines gel.

Ultimately, the success of these reconfigured lines will depend on Knoblauch’s willingness to remain patient.

Is There A Downside to This Move?

If there’s going to be an issue, it might be that Skinner seems to have built some early chemistry with McDavid. The Oilers are walking away from the idea of seeing if reigniting them could yield positive results. The sample size was small, but in the game against Calgary, that duo scored early and seemed to be buzzing until the game slipped away thanks to some untimely goals being called back.

The other issue might be the struggles of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman this season. Neither has a goal in six games and that’s hugely problematic if they’re going to be on top line. Granted, they are likely with McDavid to get both going, but when does either forward get held accountable for their lack of production?



As the Oilers navigate these early-season challenges, it’s clear the coach is trying things. The pressure is on everyone to step up their performance. If they can, the team has much more offensive balance. Should they not, this roster is looking extremely top-heavy again, with a lack of production coming from the elite stars expected to produce.