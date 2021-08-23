Old Prof’s Maple Leafs Trivia: How Well Do You Know the Defensemen?

I haven’t done a Toronto Maple Leafs trivia quiz in more than a month so I thought it was about time. In this trivia quiz, I’ll focus on the team’s current defensemen. I think there are a couple of easy questions here, but there are also some tough ones.

However, if you’re a die-hard Maple Leafs’ fan, why not take this little quiz to see how much you know about the team’s current defensemen. This time, I decided to use multiple-choice questions to give you a better chance. I encourage you to post your score just to have a little friendly contest among our regular readers.

Multiple Choice Questions about the Maple Leafs Defensemen

Question One: Justin Holl

Which NHL team drafted Justin Holl?

He was never drafted. He was an unsigned player out of the University of Minnesota. The Chicago Blackhawks The Atlanta Thrashers The New Jersey Devils

Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question Two: Jake Muzzin

In the January 2019 trade that brought Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings to the Maple Leafs, which player was not involved directly or indirectly in that trade?

Sean Durzi Tobias Bjornfot Mason Marchment Carl Grunstrom

Question Three: T.J. Brodie

T.J Brodie was eventually signed by the Maple Leafs as a free agent prior in October, 2020. However, prior to that signing, rumor was that he had been the target of a trade with the Maple Leafs for which one of these former Maple Leafs’ players.

Dion Pheneuf Jake Gardiner and a 4th-round pick Nazem Kardi Joffrey Lupul and a 4th-round pick

Question Four: Morgan Rielly

Defenseman Morgan Rielly was the Maple Leafs first-round draft choice in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. However, over the past three seasons, the Maple Leafs have had one player on the team who was chosen ahead of Rielly during that 2012 draft. Who was that player?

Connor Brown Alex Galchenyuk Jack Campbell Kasperi Kapanen

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question Five: The Soo Greyhounds Connection

Prior to coming to the Maple Leafs’ organization, both general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe worked together in Sault Ste. Marie with the Soo Greyhounds. The twosome seem to have a loyalty with former players from their time in the Soo. Currently, on the Maple Leafs’ defense two players played junior for the Greyhounds. Who are those players?

Rasmus Sandin and Jake Muzzin Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin Justin Holl and Jake Muzzin Morgan Rielly and Travis Dermott T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly

Maple Leafs Defensemen Trivia Question Answers

Question One: Justin Holl

The answer is that Justin Holl was chosen in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry draft (54th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks. If those other teams sound familiar, in February 2010, his draft rights were traded (other players were included) from New Jersey Devils to the Atlanta Thrashers for Ilya Kovalchuck (and others). Four months later, his draft rights were traded from the Thrashers to the Blackhawks for (among others) Dustin Byfuglien. Holl was signed by the Maple Leafs in July 2016.

Question Two: Jake Muzzin

The answer is that Mason Marchment wasn’t a part of that trade. In the January 2019 trade from the Kings to the Maple Leafs, Sean Durzi and Carl Grunstrom were traded directly. In that trade, the Maple Leafs also sent the Kings a draft pick. The player who was involved indirectly in the trade was Tobias Bjornfot. He was the first-round draft choice the Kings picked as the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft who was also part of that trade. Marchment was traded in February 2020 from the Maple Leafs to the Florida Panthers for Denis Malgin. Marchment was un-drafted but developed through the Toronto Marlies’ system.

Question Three: T.J Brodie

The answer is Nazem Kadri. Prior to the 2019-20 season, the Maple Leafs apparently had a deal with the Calgary Flames that would have brought Brodie to the Maple Leafs for Kadri. But Kadri hoped he could stay with Toronto so he invoked a clause in his contract that allowed him to void the trade. In the end, Kadri went to the Colorado Avalanche and Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot came in return. (By the way, I have no idea why I added the 4th-round pick. It’s one of those things teachers do.)

T.J. Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Question Four: Morgan Rielly

The answer is that Alex Galcnehyuk was drafted ahead of Rielly. Rielly was the Maple Leafs first-round draft choice (fifth overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Galchenyuk was chosen third-overall during that same draft by the Montreal Canadiens. Jack Campbell was chosen by the Dallas Stars in the first round (11th overall) of the 2010 draft. Kasperi Kapanen was a first-round choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins (chosen 22nd overall) in 2014. However, in this group Connor Brown might have been the biggest steal of the draft. He was chosen by the Maple Leafs in round six of the 2012 draft at 156th overall. Last season he scored 21 goals and 14 assists (for 35 points in 56 games) with the Ottawa Senators.

Question Five: The Soo Greyhounds Connection

The answer is that Rasmus Sandin and Jake Muzzin both played in the Soo. Rasmus Sandin played in Sweden, but he did play the 2017-18 season with the Greyhounds. Jake Muzzin played there from 2006 to 2010. However, he never worked with Dubas, who first came to the team in 2011.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Of the other defensemen on the Maple Leafs’ roster, Morgan Rielly played junior with the Moose Jaw Warriors. T.J. Bodie played junior with the Saginaw Spirit and the Barrie Colts. Timothy Liljegren played in Sweden. Justin Holl played at the University of Minnesota. Finally, Travis Dermott played with the Erie Otters and was a teammate of Edmonton Oilers’ great Connor McDavid and also former teammate Connor Brown there.

Checking Your Scores

Congratulations if you got them all right. Remember this is called trivia; so, if you got three out of five right you did amazingly well. Remember, I’m always looking for trivia suggestions. If you wish, add them to the conversation section below. And, so share your score if you want with your comments.

Thanks for taking this edition of the Old Prof’s Maple Leafs’ Trivia Quiz.