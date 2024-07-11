Senators’ Center Depth After Free Agency

After looking at the Ottawa Senators’ left-wing and right-wing depth charts, it is time to move to the centers. Now that the draft, the big wave of free agency, and the development camp are all over, we have a better look at what the roster is going to look like when the regular season rolls around.

In this third piece of a five-part series, we will have a look at the center depth the Senators have, followed by the defense and goaltending in the coming days. When looking at the depth, the players aren’t necessarily listed as they will be in the full lineup, rather just a list starting with the best and working down towards prospects and American Hockey League (AHL) players who could be called up and given a chance. Not every AHL player will be listed, but the ones with a legitimate shot of playing even a few games in 2024-25 are. Some players are listed at multiple positions, but will only be included once, and it will be the position they played most of last season or their preferred side.

Center Depth Chart

The Senators’ depth at center is by far their strongest group when it comes to the forwards. They have more than four quality NHL centers, so it is more than likely that some of them move to the wing and improve the depth in that category. All of these players are natural centers and would prefer to play center.

Tim Stutzle

The superstar of the team, Tim Stutzle, is going to be the top center and there isn’t much competition. In 2023-24 he struggled with some injury issues throughout the whole year. It was noted after the season concluded that he had a lingering wrist injury since the fourth game and had other injuries develop over the course of the season, including his shoulder.

After the high standard he set for himself in 2022-23 with a 90-point season, his 70 points last season weren’t as many as anticipated, but if he can go into the 2024-25 season healthy and remain that way, he should have no problem reaching the heights he was once at. The biggest hole in Stutzle’s game last season was his goal-scoring ability, especially on the power play. He dropped from 39 goals to 18 last year and only scored one goal with the man advantage. His two-way game has been up and down, but there is no doubt at all that Stutzle is an elite top-line center.

Josh Norris

Josh Norris, who is likely the most sensible player to move to the wing, has been struggling with injuries in his young NHL career. With three shoulder surgeries already, there is some concern about his ability to play at center and take faceoffs. On top of that, there is doubt that he is able to return to the play he displayed in his 35-goal season. After missing the beginning of last season, Norris had played 50 games before another shoulder injury ended his season. In that span, he scored 16 goals and 30 points but only looked to be a shell of the player he once was.

The expectation is that he is going to be ready for training camp, and hopefully this time, with the opportunity to get up to speed with the rest of the team, he can rejuvenate his play and reach that true top-six center that he looked like a guarantee to be two years ago.

Shane Pinto

After serving his 41-game suspension in 2023-24, Shane Pinto came back and proved that he is more than ready for a bigger role in the organization. The suspension as well as a shoulder injury that held him out of all but five games in 2021-22 has created a bumpy road for his development, but Pinto’s strong two-way play and production gives the Senators options. If Norris does move to the wing, having Pinto as the second-line center is feasible, especially after his strong play to end last season.

Pinto’s nine goals and 27 points in the last half of the season were impressive given that he missed so much time and barely looked like he missed a step. A full offseason being healthy, no contract disputes, and getting ready to go should lead to a great start from Pinto. He will likely play with two of Drake Batherson, David Perron, or Michael Amadio, and all three could complement his game very well in different ways. The Senators opted for a two-year deal with Pinto this offseason, so he will likely try and play some of the best hockey of his career to earn a big extension after that.

Ridly Greig

After a strong rookie season scoring 13 goals and 26 points, Ridly Greig has emerged as a true top-nine center, but could also be moved to the wing. It will either be Norris or Greig to do so, and Greig has experience on the left side whereas Norris has been a full-time center.

Greig brings a lot more than just steady depth offense though. He has a good two-way game, but not excellent, and his effort level, tenacity, and physicality are some of the best on the entire roster. Greig is a little ball of energy and brings everything he has each shift. He likes to get under the skin of his opponents but has the skill to take advantage of offensive opportunities too. A third-line center role is a perfect place to slot Greig into the lineup.

Zack Ostapchuk

Zack Ostapchuk made his transition to pro-level hockey last season and posted 28 points in 69 AHL games, and even earned a seven-game stint in the NHL. He isn’t likely to be a high-scoring player, but he plays a very dependable game and has the speed and physicality to slide into the fourth line and be a meaningful player there.

At just 21 years old and one season out of the Western Hockey League (WHL), there is a good chance he goes to the AHL to start the season, but he will certainly be in contention for the fourth-line spot in training camp and preseason.

Jan Jenik

Jan Jenik was just acquired in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Egor Sokolov. Jenik has had some fantastic showings in the AHL, including a 47-point year as a 21-year-old center. Similarly to Sokolov, Jenik wasn’t getting much opportunity in the NHL with his club, but he has shown a lot of promise and reasons to get his chance.

The Senators could certainly give him a chance to crack the lineup, and at 23 years old, he could be ready to take the step. He is mostly an offensive-minded player, and with injuries and a trade request causing some setbacks in his development, he will be happy to get a fresh start in Ottawa.

Stephen Halliday

While it could be a long shot, there is a chance that Stephen Halliday will make his NHL debut this season. He was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft as a double-over-ager but with his 6-foot-4 frame and excellent playmaking abilities, he could be someone the Senators look at if they want to insert some offense on the fourth line.

Halliday has just 17 games of pro-level experience, with 10 regular season AHL games and another seven in the playoffs. He played two years in the NCAA where he scored 77 points in 78 games, and hit the ground running in the AHL with five regular season points and nine in the playoffs. Halliday could be a steal from the draft and could get an NHL chance sooner rather than later.

Again, the center depth is certainly the strongest among the three forward positions, and arguably among all positions. They have young players who could benefit from more AHL time, but they have also shown enough promise to earn a chance in the NHL. This could be one of the more interesting storylines to follow for the Senators as they prepare for the season.