Senators’ Right Wing Depth Chart After Free Agency

After looking at the Ottawa Senators’ left-wing depth yesterday, it is time to move onto the right side of the forward group. There aren’t any big moves that people are expecting at this point, but now that the draft, the first week of free agency, and the development camp are all over, we have a better look at what the roster is going to look like when the regular season rolls around.

In this second piece of a five-part series, we will have a look at the right-wing depth the Senators have, followed by the center, defense, and goaltending in the coming days. When looking at the depth, the players aren’t necessarily listed as they will be in the full lineup, rather just a list starting with the best and working down towards prospects and American Hockey League (AHL) players who could be called up and given a chance. Not every AHL player will be listed, but the ones with a legitimate shot of playing even a few games in 2024-25 are. Some players are listed at multiple positions, but will only be included once, and it will be the position they played most of last season or their preferred side.

Right Wing Depth Chart

The Senators’ depth on the right side is much better than the left, even when including David Perron with the lefties, who could just as easily be on this list.

Claude Giroux

After signing a three-year deal with the Senators as a free agent, Claude Giroux has been a fantastic winger on either of the top two lines. His production took a bit of a step back last season, posting 64 points in 82 games, but the team as a whole took a step back. At 36 years old, it makes sense for his production to slow down, and a 15-point drop from the year before makes sense.

Giroux is still comfortably slotted into the top-six group, and whether he will be on the first or second line, his leadership, commitment to two-way play, and his offense will be effective no matter what. Giroux is eligible for an extension and that could be on the radar for general manager Steve Staios, but if the team doesn’t take a step forward this season, he will have a decision to make on whether or not he wants a true chance at a Stanley Cup.

Drake Batherson

The best season of Drake Batherson‘s career so far came during the 2021-22 season where he had 44 points in 46 games before missing the rest of the season with a high-ankle sprain. That was also the only season he finished with a positive plus-minus rating. His point totals have gone up in every season, finishing with a career-high of 66 in 2023-24, and even still, there seems to be some more to his game than that, and he could end up closer to a point-per-game pace with the right mix of linemates.

Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where Batherson’s game is exposed is on the defensive side of the puck. His minus-nine rating in plus-minus last season is significantly better than in the season before, and his effort level looked better, but if he wants to become a true star for the Senators, he will need to become more effective without the puck on his stick. There is no doubt that he has the offense of a top-six winger, but he just needs to bring a bit more balance.

Michael Amadio

Michael Amadio, who prefers to play on the right side, is capable of playing either wing. With Perron included with the left-wingers, one of him or Amadio will play on the right and it makes more sense to have Amadio here.

Related: Senators’ Staios Deserves Passing Grade for Early Free Agency Moves

Either way, after signing Amadio to a two-year deal, his presence will be felt in the depth of the lineup. He is a strong two-way forward who tied his career-high of 27 points last season with the Vegas Golden Knights and was a key part of their Stanley Cup win in 2022-23. In 20 career playoff games, Amadio has 12 points. That kind of experience from a depth player is something the Senators have lacked a lot of. Mathieu Joseph won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning before coming to Ottawa but was only dressed for six playoff games that year.

This is Amadio’s second stint with the Senators after a brief five-game run with the team a few years ago. He is a much more developed and complete player now and has a chance to thrive with the Senators and be a part of getting this team back on track and getting closer to the playoffs.

Zack MacEwen

Having Zack MacEwen as a 13th forward is a fine option. He brings toughness to the lineup but doesn’t have much of an offensive game. Through 30 games last year, MacEwen scored just three points and had 57 penalty minutes. He doesn’t bring much else, but he is an option.

Matthew Highmore

Matthew Highmore is another option to play as a 13th forward or to call up with injuries. He is likely spending most of his season in the AHL, but he has some good two-way play that fits a fourth-line role fine. He played in seven games with the Senators last season and scored two points.

Roby Jarventie

Just based on experience, if a bottom-six spot is open for a call-up, Highmore and MacEwen are more likely to get it, but don’t count out Roby Jarventie for it. Jarventie, who played in just 29 games between the NHL and AHL, may need time to get back up to speed, but with the step he took in his development last year in that short time, could be one of the top options, especially for a more offensive role if needed.

Jarventie had 20 points in 22 AHL games, and his defensive game is much better than anticipated. The former second-round pick of the Senators is still quite young at just 21 years old, but it feels like he has been around forever. He has taken a step forward offensively in every season so far, but just needs to stay healthy and he will be sure to get a shot in the NHL this season.

Adam Gaudette

The Senators have brought back Adam Gaudette, who had a 50-game season with them in 2021-22. Since then, he has been one of the most dominant producers in the AHL, including a third-place finish in league scoring last season with 71 points in 67 games. Gaudette has had NHL success in parts of his career and could be an option to call up with the hope that some of the offense translates back to the NHL.

With plenty more options on the right side than the left, predicting who plays the fourth-line role to start the season is a lot more difficult. There are a few other names in the organization that could be included, like Tyler Boucher and Oskar Pettersson, but they need more experience and prove their development more.