Ovechkin Retirement, Oilers Coaching Changes, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, while he didn’t confirm he’d be extending his NHL career, Alex Ovechkin shot down rumors that this coming season would be his last. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes and it is believed they have hired a former Calgary Hitmen coach. Finally, Nazem Kadri commented on rumors that the Calgary Flames might trade him. His reaction to those rumors was interesting.

Ovechkin Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is denying rumors that he plans to retire after the 2025-26 NHL season, calling such speculation “pure nonsense.” The 39-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, spoke with the media this week, specifically defending his wife’s comments about going to Russia, where he suggests her words were taken out of context, saying no decision has been made about his future and emphasizing that “anything is possible.”

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The retirement rumors began after a Capitals sales department email mistakenly suggested next season would be Ovechkin’s last, prompting the team’s PR department to send a correction. Ovechkin then took issue with the media “misquoting” his wife. Ovechkin said, “My wife never confirmed anything. She said we might play in Russia — anything is possible. No date was mentioned. This is nonsense.”

Ovechkin 44 goals last season even after missing time with a leg injury and is back training for the upcoming season. Capitals president Brian MacLellan says the team is keeping options open.

Oilers Hire New Coaches Several Names Gone

The Edmonton Oilers are making major changes behind the bench for the 2025-26 season. While head coach Kris Knoblauch is expected to receive an extension, assistants Glen Gulutzan and David Pelletier are leaving for Dallas, and Paul Coffey is unlikely to return. Goalie coach Dustin Schwartz was not re-signed after years of inconsistent results in net.

Mark Stuart, who oversees the penalty kill, will stay on staff.

The following names are joining the coaching staff: Paul McFarland (assistant), Peter Aubry (goaltending) & Conor Allen (skills).

Kadri Responds to Trade Rumors

Trade speculation has surrounded Nazem Kadri for most of the offseason. While there is nothing imminent, interestingly, the Calgary Flames forward isn’t shying away from it.

Linked recently to a potential return to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kadri acknowledged on the Knight Shift podcast that he’s seen the rumors and commented, “Why not talk about it?” He says there’s nothing to the rumors, but he’s aware that there isn’t much going on in the sports world, and he understands why fans and media create storylines that keep the entertainment value alive during the offseason.

While Kadri holds a full no-movement clause this season, many believe he would be open to a reunion with the Leafs, especially since that clause becomes a 13-team no-trade list next year. Kadri remains a key contributor in Calgary, but with the team in the midst of a retool, he may not fit their long-term plans. Toronto, on the other hand, is seeking experienced, playoff-tested talent and Kadri fits what Brad Treliving described as a change in DNA.

If the Leafs can move a contract like David Kämpf or Calle Järnkrok, Kadri’s $7 million cap hit becomes manageable. Whether a deal happens or not, the buzz around Kadri isn’t going away.

