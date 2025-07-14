Jets Re-Sign Barron to 2-Year Deal With $1.85 Million AAV

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed forward Morgan Barron to a two-year with a $1.85 million average annual value (AAV), according to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.

Barron Has Become Bottom-Six Stalwart for Jets

Barron, 26, has become a rock-solid fourth-liner and penalty-kill stalwart in Winnipeg over the past few seasons.

The 6-foot-4 power forward, who the Jets know they can rely on to play an honest hard-working game every night, scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points in 74 games last season while dishing out 122 hits and blocking 38 shots. Impressively, he was only on the ice for 15 even strength goals against all season in 10:23 of average ice time.

Barron was deployed on the wing for a lot of last season, but really excelled when shifted to centre down the stretch. He was able to use his size and speed effectively and also won 52.1 per cent of his faceoffs, up from his 46.3 per cent winning percentage last season. He added two assists in 13 playoff games.

Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Originally drafted in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers, Barron has played 260-career NHL games and has 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists.) The Jets initially acquired him in the 2022 Trade Deadline deal that sent Andrew Copp to the Rangers.

Barron was a restricted free agent (RFA) coming off a two-year deal with a $1.35 million AAV.

The Jets have four RFAs remaining on their books: Tyrel Bauer, Parker Ford, Dylan Samberg, and Gabriel Vilardi.