Meet the Newest New Jersey Devil: Thomas Bordeleau

Amidst the chaos of free agency beginning on July 1, there have also been trades that have happened throughout the free agency period. On July 2, the San Jose Sharks traded Thomas Bordeleau to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Shane Bowers. Let’s look at Bordeleau’s career in hockey so far.

Bordeleau Got His Start in San Jose

Bordeleau began his NHL career in 2020 when he was drafted 38th overall by the Sharks. Although he was drafted in 2020, he started his collegiate career in the 2020-21 season. He played for the University of Michigan, playing in 24 games. He recorded 30 points via eight goals and 22 assists. He continued his collegiate career in 2021-22, playing 37 games. He recorded 37 points via 12 goals and 25 assists. However, his 2021-22 season was not done after his collegiate games. He played two games with the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In these two games, he recorded three assists and went minus-1.

Bordeleau was also called up to the Sharks and played his first NHL game on April 17, 2022. He recorded his first NHL point off an assist and had one shot in this game. Bordeleau also took 19 shifts and spent 13:14 on the ice. He played seven more games in the NHL for the remainder of the season and recorded four more assists. The 2021-22 season was a huge one for Bordeleau, playing in three different leagues and playing in his first NHL game.

For the 2022-23 season, Bordeleau did not return to the University of Michigan – his time in the NCAA was over, and he transitioned into playing professional hockey full-time. He played 65 games with the Barracuda and recorded 41 points via 22 goals and 19 assists. He was called up to the NHL for eight games and recorded two assists.

In the 2023-24 season, Bordeleau played 35 games with the Barracuda and recorded 25 points via 11 goals and 14 assists. He was called up to the Sharks several times throughout the season, playing in 27 games. On Oct. 14, 2023, Bordeleau scored his first goal against the Colorado Avalanche. In this game, he earned a plus-1 and took three shots. He also took 17 shifts and had a time on ice (TOI) of 12:36. He recorded ten more NHL points this season, amongst five more goals and five assists.

Despite playing a pretty even split in the season prior, for the 2024-25 season, Bordeleau spent a majority of the season with the Barracuda. He played 59 games in the AHL and recorded 38 points via 14 goals and 24 assists. He only played one NHL game on April 13, 2025. Bordeleau recorded 10:38 TOI, taking 18 shifts and one shot.

Bordeleau Shows a Lot of Promise

While Bordeleau doesn’t have too many NHL games under his belt, his experience in the AHL shows that he has a lot of potential. He has shown promise in his performance, recording 115 points in 187 AHL games. While he has only played 44 games in the NHL, Bordeleau’s experience in the AHL gives him a leg up.

The Devils’ forward lines are most likely set at this point. With the acquisition of Bordeleau, he will probably be spending time with the Utica Comets, especially since Utica is losing a forward in Bowers. Due to his limited experience in the NHL, Bordeleau has a good chance of being called up to the Devils in the event of injury or sickness. Regardless, playing with the Comets will be a great way to hone Bordeleau’s already existing skills. As a young 23-year-old forward, he still has time to grow his game to get up to the NHL level full-time. Bordeleau will be a great addition to the Devils’ existing roster.