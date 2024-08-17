Panthers Unlikely to Trade Aaron Ekblad This Season Despite Rumors

The Florida Panthers are entering the 2024-25 season as first-time Stanley Cup Champions. They look to replicate this past season and win back-to-back Cups. The last team to accomplish that feat was their in-state rival in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

One of the key pieces on the Cup-winning roster was defenseman Aaron Ekblad, the first overall pick in 2014 and a Calder Trophy winner in 2014-15. This season, he is in the final year of an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million annually. With that knowledge, rumors began swirling around about a potential move for the veteran defenseman. Despite that, a move sending him out of South Florida is not likely this season.

Ekblad’s $7.5 Million Contract Can Be a Lot to Swallow

If you compare Ekblad’s deal to some other notable defensemen in the NHL, it’s a bargain. For example, Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Seth Jones is making $9.5 million per year. Furthermore, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse is making $9.25 million a season. Not only does Ekblad make nearly $2 million less than the players mentioned above, he doesn’t even crack the top 25 most expensive defensemen in the league.

Aaron Ekblad has spent his entire career with the Florida Panthers

However, that does not mean the contract is team-friendly for others. For his services, his deal just misses the top 25 by $80,000. Only eight teams across the league can afford to put his contract on the books as they stand. Even though it is cheaper than some of the better defensemen in the league, it will still be a boatload to take on the payroll.

If Ekblad Is Traded, He Will Likely Not Stay with the Team That Claims Him Long-Term

Assuming general manager Bill Zito works out a deal with another team, Ekblad will likely be brought in as a rental and no further. With what he was a part of over the past two seasons, including a Cup, he could command a raise in next year’s free agency period. And with his current price tag, teams may not have the financial room to give him a bump in salary.

Even a team that has the money splurge, such as the Detroit Red Wings or the Columbus Blue Jackets, may not be willing to give a big extension to Ekblad. If he ends up being dealt, he will likely play for more than just two teams throughout his career.

The Package to Obtain Ekblad Could Be Too Much

If a team is willing to take on the contract, Zito could look to make some profit off of the move. But with what the Panthers lack in terms of draft picks, it may be too high of an asking price.

Currently, the team does not have a first-, second-, or third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. They could ask for at least one of those if a team is in need of Ekblad’s services. But with his injury history and the expensive contract, the asking price will need to be negotiated.

Ekblad Is Staying in Broward County….For Now

Ekblad is still one of the main pieces of the core of the Panthers’ roster and it can be difficult for fans to see him in another uniform. But that does not change the fact that he is entering the final year of his current deal and could be re-homed somewhere else across the NHL next summer.

Despite the contract situation, trading him is off the table at this point in time. The heavy contract, mixed with a high asking price, is going to keep him here in the immediate future. Although, with how unpredictable the NHL can be, there could be a surprise move at any point in time.