Panthers Have League’s Best Goaltending Tandem

The Florida Panthers are off to a strong start this season, going 8-0-1 through the month of October. As a result, they enter the month of November on a nine-game point streak. In addition, they are currently atop the league with a total of 17 points, leading by three points above the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes. In addition, it is their best start in franchise history, shattering the record set last season. One of the biggest factors that has helped them get to this point is having arguably one of the best goalie tandems in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. Both goalies have come in clutch and helped propel the team to success.

“Dad Bob” Gets Out of His Slump

After recently becoming a father this past offseason, it seems that it may have shaken off whatever was holding Bobrovsky back the last couple of seasons as a Panther. The 33 year-old netminder is 5-0-0, his best start to a season in his career. Furthermore, he holds a .944 save percentage (SV%) and a goals-against average of 1.81 (GAA). Against the New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche, he only allowed one goal against them and posted an SV% over .965. It seems that he’s finally playing up to his $10 million per year contract and getting back to his Vezina Trophy form that we saw during his time as a Columbus Blue Jacket and as a Philadelphia Flyer.

His early bounce back this season has helped keep the Panthers nine game point streak intact, giving them a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign. If he continues his hot streak through the season, it will get the Cats back into the playoff picture.

The “Knight” Rider Rides into Success

The rookie goaltender in Knight continues right where he left off as he continues to have great numbers through his short regular-season play. Through three starts so far this season, he is 2-0-1 with a GAA of 1.95 and a SV% of .929. His undefeated streak ended at six, just two away from the record.

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 19, he put up some of his best single-game numbers. He only allowed one goal, posted a SV% of .968, and stopped 30 of 31 shots faced. On his career so far, he has a SV% of .921 and a GAA of 1.95 through seven regular-season games played.

At only 20 years young, Knight continues to show why he should be looked at for the Calder Trophy. In addition, it shows that the future is bright in South Florida with him in net as the team will look to him to be the eventual starter at some point in his young career. The Panthers’ goaltending excellence department, along with some insight from Bobrovsky, have really pushed him to play at his absolute best.

Bobrovsky and Knight Can Make Some Noise This Season

With the great performances coming from both goalies this season, it should be just what the doctor ordered for a potential playoff run. Both goalies have GAA’s below two and SV%’s above .920. That is nothing short of excellent for a true goalie tandem. In addition, it shows that the team can rely on performing goaltenders night-in and night-out, almost as if they have two No. 1 goalies.

As shown by their success, this team can go through just about anything. Whether it’s injuries early on in the year or sudden coaching changes, this team has stepped up in the face of adversity. This group has shown to be a tough set of men, and toughness is what you need to succeed in the National Hockey League.