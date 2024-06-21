Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 – Pre-Game Stats, Facts & Notes

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to do the impossible and force a do-or-die Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, losing the first three contests of the series to the Florida Panthers but still being alive in Game 6. As for the latter, they’ll want to end the madness and capture their first championship in franchise history. Let’s take a look at some important stats, facts, and notes for this showdown.

Out of the 84 best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series in history, 17 of them (20.2 percent) have required a Game 7. The last time the Stanley Cup Final needed a Game 7 was in 2019—that was the only instance since 2011.

In these playoffs, road teams have won 46 of 86 total games (53.5 percent). The highest number of road wins by a team in a single postseason is 47, recorded in both 2012 and 2023.

The Oilers are just the 20th team to win back-to-back games when facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final and the first since the New Jersey Devils in 2012—they trailed their series 3-0 to start just like Edmonton, but lost in Game 6. The only teams who have ever won at least three straight contests facing elimination in the Final are the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs and the 1945 Detroit Red Wings.

The Oilers are the 25th team in league history to force a Game 6 after being down 3-0 in a series at any point in the postseason. In the Final, only the 1942 Maple Leafs, the 1945 Red Wings, and the 2012 Devils have ever done this—Toronto was the only team to win the Stanley Cup.

In NHL history, only four teams have come back from a 3-0 deficit in a series to win it 4-3. The 1942 Maple Leafs, 1975 New York Islanders, 2010 Philadelphia Flyers, and 2014 Los Angeles Kings have been the only others to accomplish this feat.

In the history of the playoffs, 197 of the 450 teams trailing entering Game 6 have ended up winning that contest (43.8 percent win rate). In the Stanley Cup Final, only 17 of the 43 teams facing this dilemma have won Game 6 (39.5 percent win rate).

Getting into some player stats, Matthew Tkachuk has the chance to be the sixth American-born player to either have the most or be tied for the most playoff points on his team in back-to-back seasons with at least 10 games played in each campaign. Brian Leetch, Doug Weight, Mike Modano, Zach Parise, and Patrick Kane have been the only others to do this. Tkachuk’s 22 points are the best on Florida, sitting one point ahead of Aleksander Barkov entering Game 6.

In both Game 4 and Game 5, the Oilers notched a shorthanded goal. If they can do it again tonight, they’d be the first team in the history of the Stanley Cup Final to do it in three consecutive contests. The opening goals of both of their last two contests were shorthanded tallies, so they’ve been getting it done early.

