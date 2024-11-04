Panthers Sign Gracyn Sawchyn to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract

On Monday (Nov. 4), the Florida Panthers announced they had signed prospect forward Gracyn Sawchyn to a three-year, entry-level contract. Panthers’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said “Gracyn is a talented skater with strong stick-handling skills and a high compete level…we are excited to watch him continue to develop within our system.”

We've agreed to terms with forward Gracyn Sawchyn on a three-year, entry-level contract! pic.twitter.com/w4nzXsYkrl — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 4, 2024

Sawchyn, who is 19 years old, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers at 63rd overall after a strong season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds where he scored 18 goals and added 40 assists for 58 points through 58 games.

Before joining the WHL, Sawchyn played with the U.S. National Development Program, playing 52 games with their U17 team notching 33 points, as well as 35 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) notching 22 points.

He has played 12 games in the WHL this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists for 20 points. Through 124 career WHL games split between the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds, he has scored 45 goals and added 97 assists for 142 points which comes out to a 1.15 points-per-game average.

